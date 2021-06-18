One female student was found dead in the forest by troops tracking the kidnappers, Nigerian army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement. Those who were rescued were freed after an exchange of fire early Friday.
“Troops are still on the heels of the kidnappers in order to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity,” Nwachukwu said.
— Reuters
SPAIN
4 dead after migrant boat capsizes
Four people died, one of them a child, when a boat believed to be carrying 45 migrants capsized near Spain’s Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said Friday.
The boat was approaching Órzola on the island of Lanzarote on Thursday night when it flipped over a few yards from shore, throwing people into the water.
Emergency workers and residents rescued 41 people, including 19 women and seven children, and worked overnight until Friday afternoon recovering the bodies of three adults and a boy, Spain’s national police said.
Two more boats carrying a total of 110 migrant passengers reached the Canary islands of Fuerteventura and El Hierro on Friday, officials said.
More than 23,000 people arrived by sea to the Canaries in 2020 and nearly 6,000 have come so far this year.
— Associated Press
CHINA
Pro-democracy tabloid executives charged
Hong Kong police charged the chief editor and chief executive of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday with collusion with a foreign country, a national security case that has sent chills through the city’s media.
Some 500 police raided the media outlet Thursday and five Apple Daily executives were arrested on suspicion that dozens of its articles violated Hong Kong’s new security law.
Police said they charged two of the five Friday, identified by Apple Daily as editor in chief Ryan Law and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung.
The other three, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, deputy chief editor Chan Puiman and chief executive editor Cheung Chi-wai, were released on bail late Friday, according to Apple Daily.
The exact terms of their bail were not known, but it appeared the three had not been charged.
— Reuters
Liberian rebel sentenced for war crimes, cannibalism: A Liberian rebel commander was sentenced in Switzerland to 20 years in prison Friday for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism, in one of the first convictions over the West African country's civil war. It involved 46-year-old Alieu Kosiah, who went by the nom de guerre "bluff boy" in the rebel faction ULIMO that fought former president Charles Taylor's army in the 1990s. Kosiah faced 25 charges, including that he ate slices of a man's heart. He was convicted of that and all but four of the other counts, documents from the Swiss Federal Court showed.
Mona Lisa copy sells for $3.4 million at Paris auction: A European collector has bought a 17th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting for $3.4 million, a record for a Mona Lisa reproduction, in an auction at Christie's in Paris on Friday. Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa," after its owner, who unsuccessfully argued that a copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing, it is one of many reproductions of the original, which hangs in the Louvre museum in Paris. "This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokeswoman said. The Louvre's original is not for sale. But in 2017, Christie's New York sold da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" for $450 million to an unidentified telephone bidder, making it the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction.
— From news services