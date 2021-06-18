Mona Lisa copy sells for $3.4 million at Paris auction: A European collector has bought a 17th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting for $3.4 million, a record for a Mona Lisa reproduction, in an auction at Christie's in Paris on Friday. Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa," after its owner, who unsuccessfully argued that a copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing, it is one of many reproductions of the original, which hangs in the Louvre museum in Paris. "This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokeswoman said. The Louvre's original is not for sale. But in 2017, Christie's New York sold da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" for $450 million to an unidentified telephone bidder, making it the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction.