IRAN

Guard chief: No plans to boost missile range

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that the country has no plan to increase the range of its missiles, which can reach 1,240 miles.

The report quotes the chief of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, as saying, “We have the scientific ability to increase our missile ranges, but it is not our current policy.”

Jafari added that most of Iran’s enemies are within range of its missiles. In 2017, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, limited the range of the country’s ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometers, or 1,240 miles.

This range encompasses much of the Middle East, including Israel and U.S. bases in the region. Iran says its ballistic missile program is only for defensive purposes against regional adversaries.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Fighting rages around airport in key port city

Fierce fighting raged Tuesday outside the airport of the key Yemeni city of Hodeida as thousands of pro-government fighters backed by a Saudi-led coalition battled Iranian-allied Shiite rebels for control of the Red Sea port — the main passageway for food and aid supplies in a country on the brink of famine.

Coalition officials, meanwhile, displayed weapons captured on the battlefield that they said show Iran is arming the insurgents, known as Houthis, something Iran has long denied.

The weapons, shown during a government-sponsored tour in the United Arab Emirates’ capital and at a UAE military base, included drones, roadside bombs disguised as rocks and a “drone boat.”

The rare display came as the UAE-backed Amaleqa brigades, supported by airstrikes and naval shelling from the Saudi-led coalition, tried to storm the southern and western parts of the Hodeida airport. They faced fierce resistance from rebel snipers and land mines encircling the airport.

Witnesses said coalition warships and warplanes have been hitting the airport and the eastern side of Hodeida since late Monday, looking to cut off the main road that links Hodeida and the capital, Sanaa.

Government forces have been trying for days to capture the Kilo 16 road to trap the rebels inside Hodeida and block supplies from Sanaa.

— Associated Press

ISIS oil, gas head killed in Syria, U.S.-led coalition says: The U.S.-led coalition in Syria said it had disrupted the Islamic State's funding by killing the man who ran its oil and gas network and other members of the group last month. The coalition said it killed Abu Khattab al-Iraqi and three other Islamic State members on May 26 in the "Middle Euphrates River valley." Iraqi had "managed revenue generation through the illicit sale of oil and gas," it said.

Malian army accused of killing 25 civilians: Mali said some of its soldiers were implicated in "gross violations" after mass graves were discovered in a central region plagued by violence between security forces and Islamist militants. The statement followed local media reports that 25 bodies had been found in mass graves after a military crackdown. The Defense Ministry said the public prosecutor has been told to open an inquiry.

Hungary plans to levy tax on aid groups backing immigrants: Hungary plans a 25 percent special tax on aid groups that support migration. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been among the most hostile to immigration in Europe. After its election victory in April, the government submitted a bill to parliament aimed at criminalizing aid to migrants. The original version included a 25 percent tax on nongovernmental organizations whose funding comes mostly from foreign donors, but that clause was dropped. Now the Finance Ministry says it will reintroduce the proposed tax in a separate piece of legislation.

E.U. court orders Marine Le Pen to repay $346,000: A top European Union court has ruled that French far-right leader Marine Le Pen must repay 300,000 euros, or $346,000, to the European Parliament that was incorrectly paid to an assistant. The case dates to Le Pen's time as a member of

the European Parliament, representing her National Front party, now known as National Rally. The European Anti-Fraud Office had ruled that funds meant to pay a parliamentary assistant were "unduly paid" to a National Front assistant. Le Pen appealed, but the General Court dismissed her appeal.

— From news services