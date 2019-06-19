KOREAN PENINSULA

South urges fourth Kim-Moon summit

South Korea on Wednesday urged North Korea to hold another summit with its leader ahead of President Trump’s visit to Seoul next week.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council forum in Washington, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, called for a fourth summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “I urge North Korea to respond to President Moon’s outstanding invitation to hold an inter-Korea summit, if possible, before President Trump visits Korea next week,” Lee said.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, speaking at the same event, said the United States is keeping the door “wide open” for talks with Pyongyang,

Denuclearization talks with North Korea have been stalled since a failed summit between Trump and Kim in February.

— Reuters

EUROPEAN UNION

Effort for bloc to go carbon neutral gains

A push by Germany, France and other European Union nations for the bloc to go carbon neutral by mid-century looks likely to be endorsed by E.U. leaders on Thursday, reflecting the new political power of environmentalists.

Months of youth climate protests and bleak warnings from U.N. scientists helped propel Green parties to their strongest showing yet in May’s European Parliament elections.

Opposition to the push remains, however, among Eastern European nations whose economies rely on coal.

The E.U. document, seen by Reuters, calls for the bloc “to determine how to ensure a transition to a climate-neutral E.U. by 2050.” It adds, however, that such efforts must “preserve European competitiveness, be just and socially balanced, take account of Member States’ national circumstances and respect their right to decide on their own energy mix.”

— Reuters

At least 91,600 have been killed in Yemen war, database finds: Yemen's civil war has killed at least 91,600 people, a database tracking violence said, offering a new estimate after completing reporting for the first months of fighting in 2015. Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, which has created what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), said that in 2015, the war's initial year, about 17,100 people were reported killed — the second-most lethal year after 2018, which at 30,800 deaths was the deadliest on record. ACLED said 11,900 people have been killed so far this year.

Kenyan court convicts 3 in Garissa University assault: A Kenyan court has found three people guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack after phone records and handwriting linked them to the 2015 Garissa University assault that killed 148 people. The convictions of Mohamed Abdi Abikar, Hassan Aden Hassan and Rashid Charles Mberesero are the first in the case. A fourth person, Sahal Diriye Hussein, was acquitted. In the assault, four gunmen with the al-Shabab extremist group based in neighboring Somalia forced their way onto the campus. The gunmen were killed.

Boat carrying migrants docks in Tunisia: Tunisia has allowed dozens of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, to disembark after three weeks stranded in the Mediterranean, so that they can return to their home countries, the Red Crescent said. An Egyptian boat rescued the migrants in Tunisian waters last month, but officials in Medinine governorate said its migrant centers were too crowded to let them ashore. Among the group that set off from Libya, 64 are Bangladeshi, nine are Egyptian, one is Moroccan and one is Sudanese, the Red Crescent said. All will be deported soon, except the Sudanese, who asked for asylum.

Revolver believed linked to van Gogh is sold at auction: A revolver believed used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to kill himself sold for about $146,000 at an auction in Paris. An individual buyer whose name was not released bought the 7mm pocket revolver for 130,000 euros plus taxes. The weapon was found in the 1960s in fields in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise. Van Gogh is widely believed to have shot himself in the chest there in 1890. The family of former owners of the inn where the painter died two days after the shooting decided to sell the revolver after it was featured in a 2016 exhibit at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum.

— From news services