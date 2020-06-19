AD

The aim is “to contribute to accountability and redress for victims” in the United States and beyond, the resolution states.

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the 47-nation council two years ago, citing its alleged anti-Israel bias and acceptance of autocratic regimes as members.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Anti-bias chief faulted by president resigns

The head of Mexico’s anti-discrimination agency quit after criticism by President Andrés López Manuel Obrador, who on Friday said he would probably appoint an indigenous person in her place.

López Obrador chastised Mónica Maccise, head of the government’s National Council for Preventing Discrimination, because the agency organized a “classism and racism in Mexico” event on Wednesday and invited a comedian the president and his wife consider racist. “I think that this event should not have been convened and those who do not share the transformation policy that is being carried out [by the government], in complete freedom, can decide not to work for this government,” López Obrador said.

The leftist president said he also planned to fold the agency into the Interior Ministry.

— Reuters

China reportedly turns over 10 captured Indian soldiers: China has returned 10 Indian soldiers captured during a deadly border clash this week, an Indian government source said, as the nuclear-armed neighbors sought to de-escalate tensions on their disputed border in the western Himalayas. However, in a briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied that any Indian troops had been in China's custody. The Indian army did not comment on the release. Twenty Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in hand-to-hand combat on Monday night in the Galwan Valley, making it the deadliest clash on the India-China border in more than five decades.

Putin orders full repair of damage from Arctic fuel leak: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to fully repair environmental damage from a massive fuel leak in the Arctic. A power plant in the Siberian city of Norilsk leaked 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the ecologically fragile region, the worst such accident in decades. The leak occurred when a storage tank collapsed on May 29. Much of the spilled fuel fouled waterways in the Norilsk area, and there is concern it could affect wildlife or make its way into the Arctic Ocean.

E.U. extends Crimea sanctions against Russia: European Union leaders, at a summit in Brussels, agreed to extend until the end of January next year their economic sanctions against Russia over its 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the continuing turmoil in eastern Ukraine. The E.U. hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine, and has prolonged them repeatedly as the Kremlin vows not to return the peninsula to Kyiv and a stalemated conflict has taken hold in Ukraine's east.

— From news services