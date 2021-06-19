China, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, has repeatedly offered to send coronavirus vaccines to the island, which has been battling a spike in domestic infections. Taipei has expressed concern about the safety of Chinese vaccines.
A deal for Taiwan to purchase vaccines from Germany’s BioNTech fell through earlier this year, with Taiwan’s government blaming pressure from Beijing. China says Taiwan is free to obtain the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which has a contract to sell BioNTech’s vaccine in China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
— Reuters
Man loses hand in clash with French police at rave party: A 22-year-old man lost his hand and several others were also injured amid clashes as police tried to break up an unauthorized rave party in western France, authorities said. The tensions erupted in a field near the town of Redon in Brittany on Friday night, just two days before France lifts an overnight virus curfew that has been in place for more than eight months. Police repeatedly fired tear gas and charged clusters of violent partygoers who hurled metal balls, gasoline bombs and other projectiles at security forces, according to images of the clashes shared online. Local authorities estimated that about 1,500 people took part in the event despite a local ordinance banning it.
Pope puts French statesman Schuman on path to sainthood: Pope Francis has put former French prime minister Robert Schuman — whose work was instrumental in the founding of today's European institutions, such as the European Union and NATO — on the path to sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. A Vatican statement said the pope approved a decree recognizing the "heroic virtues" of Schuman, who died in 1963. The recognition is one of the earliest stages of the long process that can lead to canonization.
U.N. panel seeks release of 2 facing execution in Bahrain: A United Nations human rights watchdog has called on Bahrain to release and compensate two activists facing death sentences, saying they are being arbitrarily detained. In July 2020, Bahrain's highest court upheld death sentences against Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions in December 2014 that rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. "Taking into account all the circumstances of the case, particularly the risk of harm to the physical and psychological well-being of Mr. Ramadhan and Mr. Moosa, the appropriate remedy would be to release both men immediately and accord them an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations," the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in a report. A Bahrain government spokesperson criticized the report as "one-sided and misinformed."
Putin promises stimulus plan to boost his party's chances: President Vladimir Putin sought to give Russia's ruling party a pre-election boost by promising to spend big on infrastructure, education and health. Putin, 68, also announced that his key allies, the defense and foreign ministers, would front the campaign for the ruling United Russia party for September's parliamentary elections. The jailed Alexei Navalny, Putin's most prominent domestic critic, and his allies are barred from the elections after they were declared "extremists."
— From news services