World Digest: June 19, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Spain, Germany battle fires amid heat wave Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires on Sunday amid an unusual heat wave in Western Europe for this time of year. The worst damage in Spain has been in the northwest province of Zamora, where more than 61,000 acres have been consumed, regional authorities said. In Germany, officials said residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes as a wildfire approached.

Spanish authorities said that after three days of high temperatures, high winds and low humidity, some respite came with dropping temperatures Sunday morning. That allowed for about 650 firefighters supported by water-dumping aircraft to establish a perimeter around the fire. Authorities warned that there was still danger that an unfavorable shift in weather could revive the blaze, which caused the evacuation of 18 villages.

Advertisement

Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country swelters under record temperatures for June. Thermometers have risen above 104 degrees in many Spanish cities in the past week — temperatures usually expected in August.

In Germany, strong winds have been fanning the blaze about 30 miles southwest of Berlin, prompting officials to declare an emergency Saturday. Germany has seen numerous wildfires in recent days after a period of intense heat and little rain.

— Associated Press

3 reported killed in church attacks in Nigeria: Gunmen attacked two churches in rural northwestern Nigeria, killing three people, witnesses and a state official said, weeks after a similar attack in the West African nation left 40 worshipers dead. The attackers in Kaduna state targeted four villages, resulting in the abduction of unspecified number of residents and the destruction of houses, locals said. It was not clear who was behind the attack. Much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, with Kaduna among the worst-hit states.

Advertisement

2 killed in Kabul blast: At least two people were killed when a blast hit a car in Afghanistan's capital, officials said, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days. A spokesman for Kabul's police command said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a northern neighborhood. It was not clear who was behind the blast, which followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen: Pakistan has freed 20 Indian fishermen who spent four years in prison in the port city of Karachi for violating the country's territorial waters, a prison official said. Kamran Ahmed Sheikh said they would be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wahgah border crossing. Sheikh said there were still dozens of Indian fishermen in prison awaiting release. India and Pakistan periodically arrest each other's fishermen for allegedly crossing their maritime border in search of a better catch.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian near separation barrier: Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after the Israeli military said he tried to illegally cross the separation barrier that divides Israel and the occupied West Bank. The military said troops saw the man "sabotaging" the barrier outside the West Bank city of Qalqilya and "attempting to illegally cross into Israeli territory." Forces opened fire to get him to stop, the statement said.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article