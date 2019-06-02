GERMANY

Coalition party chief quits, in blow to Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Sunday to continue with her government after the leader of the center-left Social Democrats, a junior partner in the coalition, resigned over disappointing election results.

The Social Democrats finished third in last month’s European Parliament election, receiving 15.8 percent of the vote behind Merkel’s center-right Union bloc with 28.9 percent and the Greens with 20.5 percent.

Andrea Nahles, 48, said she would step down as chairwoman of the Social Democrats and leader of its parliamentary faction in the coming days.

Merkel voiced respect for Nahles’s decision and said, “We will continue the work of government with all seriousness and especially with a great sense of responsibility.”

Nahles took over as the Social Democrats’ leader in 2018, as the party reluctantly extended its coalition with Merkel’s conservatives after a poor showing in the 2017 election.

An election loss last week in a bastion of the Social Democrats, the northwestern state of Bremen, and the prospect of further defeats in upcoming votes has alarmed many in the party.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Israel attacks base after hitting other targets

Israel fired missiles onto a military air base in central Syria late Sunday, killing a soldier and wounding two others hours after other Israeli attacks in southern Syria killed three soldiers and wounded seven, Syria’s state-run media said.

The Israeli missiles struck the T4 air base in Homs province before midnight Sunday, according to Syrian TV. There was no comment from Israel about striking the base, which opposition activists said includes positions also manned by Iranian troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Earlier Sunday, Israel’s military confirmed that it targeted several military positions in southern Syria, including two artillery batteries, observation and intelligence posts, and an SA2 air defense unit. It said it was responding to two rockets launched from Syria late Saturday that caused no casualties.

This is the latest such exchange amid heightened tension in the region over Iran’s role in Syria and other parts of the Middle East.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Cruise ship plows into boat, dock in Venice

A towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal Sunday morning, injuring five people, officials said.

The crash occurred on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to St. Mark’s Square in the northeastern Italian city.

The MSC Opera cruise ship, apparently unable to stop, blared its horn as it slammed into the much smaller River Countess boat and the dock as dozens of people ran away in panic.

Local officials said five women on the riverboat were injured.

The cruise ship’s owner, MSC Cruises, said the vessel was about to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice when it had a mechanical problem. Two tugboats guiding the cruise ship into Venice tried to stop the MSC Opera, but they were unable to prevent it from ramming into the riverboat.

An investigation has been launched.

Venice is a popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially in the summer tourist season. The collision renewed calls for banning cruise ships in Venice, long a source of contention in the overextended tourist city.

The MSC Opera was built in 2004. It can carry more than 2,675 passengers in 1,071 cabins.

— Associated Press

2 Americans among 8 missing on Himalayan peak: Rescuers searched for eight mostly foreign mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale a peak near India's second-highest mountain, an official said. The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began its ascent May 13 of the previously unclimbed peak on Nanda Devi East at 21,250 feet, according to Moran's company. The team includes four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer.

Israeli court freezes order against human rights activist: Israel's Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing the local director of Human Rights Watch to remain in the country while he fights a deportation order. A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen, to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel's West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. Israeli law bars entry to those who have publicly supported a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements.

— From news services