Federal prosecutors had indicted Asgari, a professor at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, in 2016 on charges of visa fraud and theft of trade secrets in violation of U.S. sanctions. He was accused of passing on technical information from a project he worked on to create and produce anti-corrosive stainless steel, an initiative funded by the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research, the Associated Press reported.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed the case mid-trial, ruling that the prosecutors’ evidence was insufficient. Asgari remained in U.S. detention, and in March, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flew him across the country nine times, according to the investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica.

— Erin Cunningham

RUSSIA

Putin signs nuclear deterrence policy

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday endorsed Russia’s nuclear deterrence policy, which allows him to use atomic weapons in response to a conventional strike targeting the nation’s critical government and military infrastructure.

By including a nonnuclear attack as a possible trigger for Russian nuclear retaliation, the document appears to send a warning to the United States. The new expanded wording reflects Russian concerns about the development of prospective weapons that could give Washington the capability to knock out key military assets and government facilities without resorting to atomic weapons.

In line with Russian military doctrine, the document reaffirms that the country could use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or an aggression involving conventional weapons that “threatens the very existence of the state.”

But the policy document now also offers a detailed description of situations that could trigger the use of nuclear weapons. They include the use of such weapons or other weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies and an enemy attack with conventional weapons that threatens the country’s existence.

Last year, Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The only U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control agreement still standing is New START, which was signed in 2010.

— Associated Press

Austria presents plan to turn Hitler's birthplace into police station: Austria presented an architectural plan to turn the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station in the hope of "neutralizing" the space and ensuring that it does not attract neo-Nazis. After decades of debate about what to do with the building, in the town of Braunau am Inn on the border with Germany, Austria carried out a compulsory purchase in 2017 and said last year that the site would be turned into police offices so that it "will never again evoke the memory of National Socialism." The renovation is expected to be completed by early 2023 at a cost of 5 million euros, or $5.6 million.

Kabul mosque bombing kills 2: A bomb exploded inside a mosque in Afghanistan's capital, killing two people, including the prayer leader, and wounding two, an official said. A spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said the bomb targeted Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan mosque around the time that worshipers had gathered for evening prayers. The mosque is in a high-security diplomatic area, near the offices of several international organizations and embassies. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State militant group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has carried out attacks in the past inside mosques in Afghanistan.

20 dead as mudslides bury homes in northeastern India: Three mudslides triggered by overnight rains buried homes in northeastern India's Assam state, killing 20 people and injuring at least seven, authorities said. Seven of the victims were members of a single family, said the head of the state disaster management authority. Pre-monsoon rains have caused rivers to flood in large parts of Assam. The state's main river, Brahmaputra, and its many tributaries flood heavily each year, forcing many to take shelter on higher ground.

— From news services