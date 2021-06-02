Fenster, 37, the managing editor of the news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained May 24 while preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, en route to the Detroit area to see his family.
Maung and Myanmar national Hanthar Nyein, co-founders of the Myanmar news website Kamayut Media, were arrested March 9, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, citing accounts in local media. The group said it had reports that Maung, the website’s chief editor, and Hanthar, a news producer, were physically mistreated in their first two weeks of detention.
Two other foreign journalists arrested by the junta, which took power in February after ousting Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, have since been deported. Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says about 90 journalists have been arrested by the junta.
— Associated Press
COLOMBIA
Border with Venezuela reopens over year later
Colombia on Wednesday began what its government called a gradual opening of its border with Venezuela after a 14-month closure intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Colombia, whose porous border with Venezuela extends roughly 1,400 miles, has been the chief destination for Venezuelans fleeing their country’s social and economic crisis. The two countries do not maintain diplomatic relations.
The gradual opening of river and land crossings was authorized starting in the first minute of Wednesday, according to a resolution published by the Interior Ministry. The ministry said biosecurity measures established by Colombia’s health authorities in light of the covid-19 pandemic must be followed during crossings.
Colombia closed its borders in March 2020. It reopened its borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Panama on May 19.
— Reuters
Storm kills 3 in Philippines: A tropical storm left at least three people dead and displaced thousands of villagers in the southern and central Philippines, where it triggered floods and landslides, officials said. Forecasters said Choi-wan was blowing off Victoria town in Oriental Mindoro province with sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts of up to 56 mph. It was moving northwestward and may weaken as it blows toward the South China Sea, they said.
Court rejects Navalny's bid to quash 'flight risk' jail status: A Russian court rejected a lawsuit brought by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to force his prison to overturn his "flight risk" designation, his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter. Navalny says the designation was a pretext to wake him up every hour at night to verify his whereabouts. He is currently at a different prison facility with a hospital after he staged a hunger strike over what he deemed a failure to be given proper medical care but is expected to soon be back in his original prison, where he was woken during the night.
— From news services