Court rejects Navalny's bid to quash 'flight risk' jail status: A Russian court rejected a lawsuit brought by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to force his prison to overturn his "flight risk" designation, his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter. Navalny says the designation was a pretext to wake him up every hour at night to verify his whereabouts. He is currently at a different prison facility with a hospital after he staged a hunger strike over what he deemed a failure to be given proper medical care but is expected to soon be back in his original prison, where he was woken during the night.