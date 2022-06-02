World Digest: June 2, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

U.N.: Truce renewed for 2 more months Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The announcement offered a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war. The cease-fire between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels originally came into effect on April 2 — the first nationwide truce in the past six years of fighting in the Middle East’s most impoverished nation. Each side has accused the other of violating the cease-fire at times.

The announcement, the outcome of U.N. efforts, came only a few hours before the truce was set to expire on Thursday.

“The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties,” Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, said in a statement.

He said he will mediate talks between the warring parties to solidify the new truce, and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

The fighting erupted in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital, Sanaa, forcing the government to flee into exile in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. The conflict eventually descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

— Associated Press

Man accused of luring victims on Facebook

State and federal authorities in Mexico said Thursday that they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring young women on Facebook with false job offers.

Authorities said surveillance camera footage from two states shows the man meeting with the victims in public places, and in one case driving a victim away on a motorbike.

The man “is a serial killer of women, and there are at least seven cases of women’s killings where this person could be involved,” said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejía.

Mejía said the most recent case involved the killing a 31-year-old woman in the gulf coast state of Veracruz after she went for a what she thought was a job interview last month.

Prosecutors in the central state of Morelos said Thursday that the same suspect had killed a 22-year-old student looking for work in April. They said the man used a string of aliases and listed Juan Carlos Gasperin and Greek Román Villalobos as the two most common.

The man and a female companion were arrested in the northern state of Querétaro.

— Associated Press



Two Red Cross workers killed in Mali: A vehicle transporting a Red Cross team came under gunfire in western Mali, killing a Dutch aid worker and the car’s driver, the Malian Red Cross said. Witnesses said the gunmen were riding motorcycles when they shot at the vehicle about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Kayes, the Red Cross said, adding that the vehicle had been clearly marked with the group's emblem. Two other employees survived the ambush. Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency for a decade, and much of the country has long been considered off-limits to Westerners for security reasons.

Four protesters fatally shot in Kenya: A demonstration in Kenya against the threats posed by wildlife turned deadly when four protesters were shot dead, police said. The protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the fatal shootings, said Mashuru town police chief Charles Chepkonga, adding that police would investigate the shootings. The demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours, as protesters placed rocks and burning tires on the road. Residents have repeatedly called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals.



Macron defends pick for education minister: French President Emmanuel Macron defended his choice of education minister, a Black academic whose appointment has triggered debate over “wokeism” and racism in France. Pap Ndiaye, a specialist in African American history and minority rights, is the son of a Senegalese father and French mother. His appointment was seen by analysts partly as a way to woo voters on the left ahead of this month’s legislative elections. On a visit with Ndiaye to a school in Marseille, Macron said he chose “a man who, through his life, his career, shows what I believe the [product of schools] of the republic should be.”

— From news services

