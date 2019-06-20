SRI LANKA

Police face criminal probe in Easter attacks

Sri Lankan Attorney General Dappula de Livera on Thursday directed acting police chief Chandana Wickremeratne to initiate a criminal investigation against nine senior police officers for their “lapses” to prevent and minimize the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

Sri Lankan leaders and the security establishment are under fire for not acting on near-specific information ahead of the April 21 attacks, in which seven Sri Lankans, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, blew themselves up at three churches and three hotels.

After the attacks, Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned, and Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara was suspended.

The attorney general’s directive comes days after President Maithripala Sirisena objected to a parliamentary inquiry into intelligence failures.

In his directive, Livera said a special board of inquiry appointed by Sirisena had recommended taking “suitable criminal and disciplinary action” against the officers who were serving in the areas where the attacks took place.

E.U. extends economic sanctions against Russia: European Union leaders have agreed to prolong until the end of January economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine, a spokesman for the bloc said. The E.U. first imposed sanctions after Moscow annexed Crimea in March 2014 and supported rebels fighting Kiev's troops in the east of the country. That conflict, which has killed 13,000 people, is still simmering. "Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation," said the spokesman, referring to a stalled peace accord for eastern Ukraine.

E.U. carbon-neutral goal relegated to a footnote: A push by most European Union nations for the world's biggest economic bloc to go carbon neutral by 2050 was dropped to a footnote at a Brussels summit after resistance from Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Hungary. France and Germany had led efforts for the E.U. to lead by example in setting an ambitious goal ahead of U.N. climate talks in September. But unanimity was needed, and last-ditch efforts at persuasion failed to ease fears among the four Central and Eastern European states that it would hurt economies like theirs dependent on nuclear power and coal.

Sudan official says suspects in violent crackdown identified: The deputy chief of Sudan's ruling military council says the military has identified the perpetrators of the violent dispersal of a pro-democracy

sit-in this month. But Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said he won't reveal their identities because of an ongoing probe into the June 3 attack in the capital, Khartoum. Protesters had been holding a sit-in to push the military council to hand power to civilians. At least 128 people have been killed during the breakup and since then, protesters say. But authorities say only 61 have died, including three security force members.

Protesters clash with police in Honduras: Protesters blockaded highways, clashed with police and ransacked stores in Honduras as part of demonstrations against President Juan Orlando Hernández. The protests began late Wednesday after a separate group of police officers criticized some government actions and declared themselves to be in rebellion. Government foes took advantage of the momentum and faced off with police who remained on duty. The protesters accuse the president of having been reelected fraudulently in 2017 and are demanding that he leave office.

