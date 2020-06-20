Sissi warned that any attack on Sirte or the inland Jufra air base by forces loyal to the U.N.-supported but weak government in Tripoli would amount to crossing a “red line.” He added that Egypt is ready to provide arms and training for Libyan tribes to “defend their country.” He told tribal representatives that if Egypt were to intervene, its forces would advance with tribal leaders at the vanguard.

AD

AD

Sissi’s strong comments, made while he inspected Egypt’s air force and commando units stationed in the Sidi Barrani air base in the country’s western region, come after Libyan fighters allied with the Tripoli-based government earlier this month advanced toward Sirte, a move that ignored an Egyptian initiative, backed by the east-Libya camp, to stop fighting and embark on peace talks.

— Associated Press

Congo president's chief of staff sentenced to 20 years: A court in Congo on Saturday sentenced the president's chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, to 20 years of forced labor after he was found guilty of corruption and embezzlement of more than $50 million. Kamerhe, 61, has called the trial a political attack on himself and President Félix Tshisekedi, who has not commented on the case. His lawyers said they would appeal. The charges stem from what the court said was "unequivocal" participation in the embezzlement of money from projects undertaken by the president during his first 100 days in office last year.

AD

AD

Modi says China did not enter Indian territory: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked into a diplomatic minefield over his nation's disputed border with China late Friday by stating that no one had entered Indian territory or captured any military posts in clashes that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our posts captured," Modi told opposition leaders at an all-party meeting. His statement raised questions about where the soldiers were when the clashes took place in an area where a large part of the boundary is unmarked. It also contradicts the assertions of his own Foreign Ministry. Just two days earlier, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Beijing counterpart that the Chinese army had tried to erect a post in the Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the border.

Russian official says Putin has concerns about trusting Trump: Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about how much he can trust arrangements with President Trump amid protests in the United States, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Saturday. There is a growing unpredictability in steps by Washington and this is worrying world capitals, Peskov was quoted as saying. "And it is important for President Putin to understand that he has a vis-a-vis [Trump] who can responsibly engage in a dialogue with him on how to amend this situation."

Iranian dissident stabbed in Dutch city: An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported, citing the victim's family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Zarza, fled Iran in the 1980s and serves on the board of a Dutch organization that is critical of Tehran. Police in the city confirmed that a 64-year-old man was stabbed on Friday and said a 38-year-old suspect who lives in Rotterdam had been arrested at the scene. The newspaper said the suspect was an Iranian national.

AD

AD