Authorities did not comment on a possible motive for the attacks. The area’s criminal activity has long been dominated by the Gulf Cartel, but there have been fractures within the group.
Mexico’s army, National Guard, state police and other agencies mobilized after the shootings. During the security sweep, authorities said, they detained a person who had two women in the trunk of his car. They also seized three vehicles.
Reynosa is a key crossing point for migrants attempting to reach the United States.
— Associated Press
LIBYA
Interim leaders reopen
critical coastal highway
Libya’s interim authorities reopened on Sunday the Mediterranean coastal highway linking the country’s long-divided eastern and western cities, in the latest bid to reunite the territories after years of civil war.
The announcement comes three days ahead of an international conference on Libya in Berlin.
The coastal highway has been closed since April 2019 after east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter launched a military offensive to wrest the capital, Tripoli, from the U.N.-recognized government. Its reopening was long demanded by the United Nations to enable the safe passage of civilians and goods.
The resumption of traffic on the route comes amid tensions between the interim authorities and Hifter’s troops. On Saturday, Hifter’s forces announced more troop deployments in the largely lawless south and the closure of the western border with Algeria, saying it was to combat terrorism. In response, Libya’s presidential council issued a decree sending its own brigades to the south.
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Official probe launched into deadly stampede
Israel’s government approved on Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a stampede at a Jewish holy site in April that killed 45 people.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to the stampede at Lag B’Omer celebrations on Mount Meron.
It will be led by a current or former senior judge and its members selected by Israel’s chief justice.
About 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for the April 29 festival in northern Israel despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people and long-standing warnings about the safety of such events. The state comptroller’s office had issued reports in 2008 and 2011 warning that the conditions at Mount Meron were dangerous.
Hundreds of people funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain’s holy site during the festival. A slippery slope caused people to stumble and fall, precipitating a human avalanche that killed 45 and injured at least 150.
The government said the commission would investigate those “who made the decisions that led to approving the event and determining the framework that was approved and its terms.”
— Associated Press
Suspect arraigned in killing of American in Russia: A court in central Russia arraigned a suspect on murder charges in the death of an American woman studying at a local university. The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 250 miles east of Moscow. She had been missing since Tuesday. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited the local court as saying that the suspect allegedly gave her a ride in his car, then took her to the wooded area and beat and stabbed her "in the course of a dispute."
3 Nigerian students dead after kidnapping, principal says: Three children have died after 94 students and eight staff members of a school in northwestern Nigeria were kidnapped last week, the school's principal said. The army said it had rescued three teachers and eight students, killing one of the kidnappers. There have been several kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria, especially since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain order amid a flagging economy.
— From news services