Suspect arraigned in killing of American in Russia: A court in central Russia arraigned a suspect on murder charges in the death of an American woman studying at a local university. The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 250 miles east of Moscow. She had been missing since Tuesday. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited the local court as saying that the suspect allegedly gave her a ride in his car, then took her to the wooded area and beat and stabbed her "in the course of a dispute."