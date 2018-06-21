ITALY

Top official refuses port to migrant rescue ship

Italy’s hard-line interior minister on Thursday refused port to a Dutch-flagged rescue boat with 224 migrants on board, a week after turning away another foreign ship, the Aquarius, carrying 630 migrants.

Matteo Salvini said the boat, operated by the German aid group Mission Lifeline, had loaded the migrants in Libyan waters after the Italian coast guard told it to leave the rescues to the Libyan coast guard. Mission Lifeline said it conducted the rescue in international waters.

The Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, took the migrants it was carrying to Spain, after Italy and Malta refused to let them land.

Also Thursday, a spokesman said Libya’s coast guard rescued more than 520 African migrants and recovered four bodies in the Mediterranean Sea over two days.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and conflict elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East.

— Associated Pres

MYANMAR

Suu Kyi: Outside 'hate narratives' fuel tension

A social media account run by the office of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi quotes her as saying that “hate narratives from outside the country” have fueled tensions between Muslim Rohingya and Buddhist Rakhine communities in the country’s west.

The Facebook page of the State Counselor Office said Suu Kyi made the comment in a discussion Wednesday with Christine Schraner Burgener, the U.N. secretary general’s special envoy for Myanmar. It said topics included the situation in Rakhine state, from where about 700,000 ethnic Rohingya have fled since August to escape a brutal crackdown by security forces responding to attacks by Rohingya militants.

“The State Counselor explained that the confidence building between the communities requires patience and time, and the United Nations needs to support in those efforts,” said the post. “She stated that the mistrust between the two communities exists for decades.”

It said Suu Kyi “also pointed out that the hate narratives from outside the country have driven the two communities further apart.” The account did not elaborate on what she meant by “hate narratives.”

Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of widespread abuses, including rape, torture and the burning of many Rohingya homes.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

2 mayoral candidates killed within a day

Two mayoral candidates in two Mexican towns have been killed in less than 24 hours, marking a total of at least 18 candidates killed in campaigns leading up to the July 1 elections.

An independent mayoral candidate, Omar Gómez Lucatero, was fatally shot in the conflict-ridden town of Aguililla, where drug gangs and vigilantes have been active, in the western state of Michoacan on Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the mayoral candidate for the leftist Democratic Revolution Party, Fernando Ángeles Juárez, was killed in Ocampo, also in Michoacan. Ocampo is a rural townshipplagued by illegal logging and gangs.

Almost all of the 18 candidates killed have been running for local posts in the July 1 elections, which will also decide the presidency, governorships and Congress.

— Associated Press

Doctors Without Borders staff accused of sexual misdeeds: Former aid workers have accused staff at the charity Doctors Without Borders of using prostitutes and boasting of exchanging medicine for sex while working in Africa, the BBC reported. One woman cited cases of "abuse of power" and "predatory" behavior by older male aid workers toward younger local women. Another alleged "blatant and widespread" use of sex workers, while a third said a colleague bragged about bartering medication for sex during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia a few years ago. Doctors Without Borders said it had been unable to confirm the allegations.

Eastern Libyan forces regain control over oil ports: Libya's self-styled national army in the east said it has regained control over two key oil ports after militias attacked them a week ago. Spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmari said that the Libyan National Army, under the command of Khalifa Hifter, now controls the Ras Lanuf and Sidra oil ports.

Court rejects Norwegian mass murderer's appeal: The European Court of Human Rights rejected an appeal by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who claimed that his incarceration violated his rights. The court said Breivik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in 2011, challenged the conditions of his detention, particularly being kept isolated. But it ruled that his confinement did not breach the European Convention on Human Rights and called his claim "manifestly ill-founded." He is held in a three-cell complex where he can play video games, watch TV and exercise.

— From news services