MEXICO

Troops reported fully deployed in the south

Mexico has completed its deployment of 6,000 national guard members to help control the flow of Central American migrants headed toward the United States, the Foreign Ministry said Friday, a signal of compliance in a deal reached with Washington to avoid tariffs threatened by President Trump.

A Mexican official who was not authorized to speak about the deployment and requested anonymity said the national guard members have not been visible in large contingents because they are spread along the southern border that stretches more than 600 miles, as well as up Mexico’s southern isthmus. They were also deployed to remote areas to target human smugglers, the official said.

— Associated Press

U.N. official talks with Guaidó, Maduro in Venezuela: The United Nations' top human rights official met in Caracas with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is locked in a prolonged struggle with President Nicolás Maduro for control of the crisis-racked country. Emerging from the meeting, Guaidó said he spoke with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the need to expel Maduro from power and end Venezuela's "suffering." Maduro, who met with Bachelet later in the afternoon, maintains that his rival's efforts have been part of a U.S.-backed coup intended to remove him from office and exploit the nation's vast oil.

Salvini threatens to resign in budget dispute with E.U.: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini raised the stakes in a budget tussle with Brussels by threatening to resign and bring down the government unless he can push through at least $11 billion in tax cuts. Italy is negotiating a budget revision with Brussels to try to prevent a European Union disciplinary procedure. The European Commission, the E.U.'s executive body, wants Italy to reduce its debt this year and next and has opposed wide tax cuts if they are not offset by new revenue or spending reductions — options that Rome has so far dismissed.

Chechen rights activist freed on parole: Oyub Titiev, a leading rights activist in the Russian province of Chechnya, has been freed on parole in a case that brought international condemnation. Titiev, who led the Chechen office of the rights group Memorial, played a major role in exposing extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and torture by security forces in Chechnya. He had been held since his arrest in 2018 on drug charges, allegations he denied.

— From news services