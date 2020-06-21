AD

Police said that 40 businesses were vandalized, with nine of them looted, while 12 police vehicles were damaged before officers brought the situation under control. Only one of the officers was seriously hurt, police said.

Police officials said at a news conference that the violence had no apparent political motivation. They said the teen who was initially stopped was a white German national. Of the two dozen people arrested, half held German passports, and half were citizens of other countries.

Stuttgart Mayor Fritz Kuhn, a member of the environmentalist Greens party, said that more people were on the street on Saturday night because many clubs and discos remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic and that the party scene in a central park had drawn people from the surrounding area.

— Associated Press

22 migrants found hidden in tanker trucks in Slovenia: Police in Slovenia said they discovered 22 migrants hiding in two food-grade tanker trucks. The migrants were found at the border with Croatia, police said. They were from Bangladesh, India, Turkey and Syria, police said. Officers first discovered 13 people in one truck before searching another belonging to the same company, in which they found nine more. Thousands of migrants have been stuck in the Balkans while seeking ways to move toward Western Europe. They often rely on people smugglers to get them over borders illegally.

Volatile Indonesian volcano spews ash in new eruption: Indonesia's most volatile volcano spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 3.7 miles. Mount Merapi's clouds of ash blanketed several villages on the main island of Java. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting in August. Villagers living on Merapi's slopes were advised to stay about two miles from the crater's mouth.

Indian troops fire on villages, reportedly killing Pakistani girl in Kashmir: Indian troops backed by artillery and long-range guns fired on villages along the border in the Pakistani-administered side of the Kashmir region, killing a 13-year-old and wounding her mother and brother, local officials and Pakistan's military said. It accused the Indian army of an "unprovoked" cease-fire violation. In neighboring India, police accused Pakistani troops of initiating the fire, saying Pakistani mortar shelling wounded five Indian civilians on their side of Kashmir, which is split between the two nations and claimed by both in its entirety.

Yemeni separatists seize island from Saudi-allied government: Southern separatists have seized control of Yemen's island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea, deposing its governor and driving out forces of the Saudi-backed government, which condemned the action as a coup. The Southern Transitional Council declared self-rule in southern Yemen in April, complicating U.N. efforts to forge a permanent cease-fire in a war that has the separatists and the government fighting as nominal allies in a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels, who control the north.

Gold mine collapse kills 3 in Nicaragua: Two men and a teenage boy were found dead after a mine collapse in northwestern Nicaragua, officials said. Juan Fernando Gómez, mayor of Villanueva, confirmed the deaths at El Rincón de García mine. The miners, ages 16, 19 and 26, had been hunting for bits of gold when the mine collapsed following heavy rains in the area. Another collapse at the same mine in 2014 killed four people.

