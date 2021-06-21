Under a timeline dictated by the constitution, the prime minister has one week to decide whether to call a new election or ask the parliament speaker to find a new government.
Lofven’s Social Democratic-Green coalition is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.
The no-confidence motion was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party, but it ultimately succeeded because the Left Party had withdrawn its support from the government over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage. Lawmakers voted 181 to 109 against Lofven, with 51 abstentions.
The Left Party said it lost confidence in Lofven over a proposal to abolish rent controls on newly built properties.
— Associated Press
ARMENIA
Leader's party wins vote despite war defeat
The party of Armenia’s acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has won the snap parliamentary elections that he called to ease anger over a peace deal he signed with Azerbaijan.
With all precincts counted, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.9 percent of the vote. A bloc led by former president Robert Kocharyan was in a distant second place, the election commission said Monday.
Pashinyan called the early election after months of protests demanding his resignation because of the peace deal he signed to end six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Under the agreement, denounced by protesters as a betrayal of national interests, Azerbaijan reclaimed control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.
The results of the Sunday vote, however, indicate that Pashinyan, 46, continued to enjoy broad support despite the defeat.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the government in Yerevan since a separatist war ended in 1994.
Hostilities flared in late September 2020, and the Azerbaijani military pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby areas in six weeks of fighting involving heavy artillery and drones that killed more than 6,000 people.
— Associated Press
Taliban takes key Afghan district: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the group added to its recent wins on the battlefield. The Taliban has overrun the Imam Sahib district headquarters and was in control of police headquarters, a spokesman for the provincial police said. Dozens of districts have fallen to the Taliban since May 1, when U.S. and NATO troops began their final departure from Afghanistan. Imam Sahib is strategically located near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan, a key supply route from Central Asia.
Violence in northwest Syria kills 10: Syrian government forces and insurgent groups exchanged shellfire in northwestern Syria that killed at least 10 people, the vast majority of them in rebel-held areas, state media and opposition activists said. There has been rising violence in recent weeks on the edge of the last rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib. The region had been relatively calm since a truce brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia halted a three-month Russian-backed government campaign.
Journalist arrested in widening crackdown on Ortega rivals: Nicaraguan police detained journalist Miguel Mora, the fifth opposition figure hoping to challenge President Daniel Ortega in elections in November to be arrested in the past three weeks. The government has in recent weeks detained 14 political opponents and four other presidential candidates. Ortega, who is seeking reelection for a third consecutive term to extend his 14 years in office, returned to power in 2007 after ruling the country in the 1980s.
— From news services