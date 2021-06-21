Taliban takes key Afghan district: Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the group added to its recent wins on the battlefield. The Taliban has overrun the Imam Sahib district headquarters and was in control of police headquarters, a spokesman for the provincial police said. Dozens of districts have fallen to the Taliban since May 1, when U.S. and NATO troops began their final departure from Afghanistan. Imam Sahib is strategically located near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan, a key supply route from Central Asia.