World Digest: June 21, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

U.N. places travel curbs Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight on education ministers Two Afghan education ministers are no longer allowed to travel abroad for any peace and stability talks after the United Nations Security Council removed them from a sanctions exemption list, diplomats said Tuesday. The move, unanimously agreed to by the Security Council’s Taliban sanctions committee, comes after the Taliban backtracked in March on its pledge to open high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

Dozens of Taliban members have long been subjected to targeted U.N. sanctions — a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. But an exemption to the travel ban was granted to some to allow them to join peace talks.

The sanctions committee this week agreed to extend the travel ban exemption for 13 Taliban leaders but removed the deputy minister of education and the minister of higher education from the list, diplomats said.

Advertisement

The Security Council last month called on the Taliban to “swiftly reverse” policies and practices restricting the rights and freedoms of women and girls.

— Reuters

2 Canadians stabbed to death in Mexican resort: Two Canadians were found dead of knife wounds in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort town of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said. Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state said that the man and the woman were found dead at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort and that a third person was reported injured. Prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list over fraud charges. Playa del Carmen has been the scene of several instances of violence involving foreigners.

Belgium repatriates mothers, children from Syria: Belgium's judicial authorities said they have repatriated six women with Belgian citizenship who were held in a Syrian detention camp for foreigners affiliated with Islamic State extremists, along with 16 children. The federal prosecutor's office said it was the second repatriation operation of this kind after one in July 2021, when Belgian authorities brought back six mothers and 10 children. The transfer was made possible after a decision last year by Belgium to allow the return of mothers who have clearly expressed such a wish and have distanced themselves from extremist ideology.

Advertisement

Lebanon, Syria and Egypt sign deal to supply Beirut with gas: Lebanon, Egypt and Syria signed an agreement to import Egyptian gas to a power plant in northern Lebanon through Syria. The deal would increase the electricity supply in Lebanon, which is suffering under a severe energy crisis and chronic outages. The agreement needs to be signed off on by the World Bank, which is supposed to finance the process. Also, U.S. assurances are needed that the countries involved will not be penalized under American sanctions imposed on Syria, Lebanon's energy minister said.

Palestinian stabbed to death by Israeli settler: The Palestinian Health Ministry said a man died after being stabbed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police said they responded to a report of "friction" between Palestinians and Israelis near the settlement of Ariel, in the northern West Bank, where the stabbing occurred. They said they were investigating.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article