SYRIA

Assad defies U.S. with assault in southwest

Syrian government helicopters dropped barrel bombs on opposition areas of the southwest Friday for the first time in a year, a war monitor and rebel officials said, in defiance of U.S. demands that President Bashar al-Assad halt the assault.

Assad has sworn to recapture the area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and the army began ramping up an assault there this week, threatening a ­“de-escalation” zone agreed to by the U.S. and Russia last year.

The United States on Thursday reiterated its demand that the zone be respected, warning Assad and his Russian allies of “serious repercussions” for violations. It accused Damascus of initiating airstrikes and artillery and rocket attacks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government helicopters had dropped at least 12 barrel bombs, causing damage but no deaths.

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

Rule of law 'virtually absent,' U.N. charges

Government security forces in Venezuela carry out unjustified killings without any apparent consequences as the rule of law in the country quickly vanishes, a U.N. report charged Friday.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Venezuelan officers accused in some 500 questionable killings appear to be evading charges. That is a sign that checks and balances have been chiseled away, leaving the state unaccountable, said Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the high commissioner. “The rule of law is virtually absent in Venezuela,” he said. “The impunity must end.”

Venezuela’s government rejected the report as a “grotesque media farce” that omits information Caracas provided to investigators.

Venezuela is in the grips of a political and economic crisis that has driven thousands to flee.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Release of men in sex assault sparks protests

Five men convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at the Pamplona bull running festival in 2016 were released on bail Friday, reigniting outrage over a case that has led to mass protests calling for tougher punishment of sex crimes.

The men, who joked about the attack in a WhatsApp group called “The Wolf Pack,” were cleared of rape but convicted of sexual abuse in April. Both the perpetrators and the victim are appealing the nine-year prison sentences, meaning the convictions are not final.

A court in the northern region of Navarra decided to free the men after two years in custody while they await a final sentence.

After the ruling, a crowd filled Pamplona’s central square on Thursday evening and marched through the streets with a banner proclaiming: “We women believe you” — a phrase that has become as widely recognized in Spain as the #MeToo label. Protests were held Friday in Madrid and other cities.

— Reuters

Rights group issues warning on Yemen aid: Yemen's warring parties are obstructing the flow of crucial aid from the Red Sea port of Hodeida, endangering millions, in what is already the world's worst humanitarian crisis, Amnesty International said. The rights group urged the U.N. Security Council to impose "targeted sanctions" on those responsible for hampering humanitarian aid and violating international law. It blamed Iran-backed rebels known as Houthis for "excessive and arbitrary bureaucratic procedures" that are restricting the movement of humanitarian workers and causing delays in aid delivery. The group also said the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels is carrying out "excessive" inspections of aid and imposing restrictions over the delivery of essential goods.

Romanian leader convicted of graft vows to change laws: The leader of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party vowed to implement new laws that critics say will dilute the fight against corruption — a move that came a day after he received a 3½-year prison term for abuse of office. The Social Democrats reiterated their support for Liviu Dragnea, saying he should be considered innocent pending a final verdict. The High Court of Cassation and Justice found Dragnea guilty of intervening to keep two party members on the payroll of a public family welfare agency. He denies wrongdoing and can appeal.

— From news services