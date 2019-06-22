SUDAN

Opposition bloc accepts draft government plan

Sudan’s main opposition coalition on Saturday said it had received a draft agreement from the Ethiopian mediator and had agreed to all of its points defining the country’s governmental structure for the transitional period.

A draft of the proposal seen by Reuters suggested that the sovereign council would be made up of seven civilians and seven members of the military, with one additional seat reserved for an impartial individual.

Babikr Faisal, a spokesman for the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, gave no details on the contents of the agreement.

Sudan’s ruling generals and the coalition have wrangled for weeks over the form of a transitional government in the wake of the military’s removal of longtime president Omar Hassan al-Bashir on April 11.

In May, the parties came to an initial agreement that gave two-thirds of a transitional legislative council to the FFC coalition and allowed it to nominate candidates for a merit-based cabinet of ministers. The Ethiopian draft seen by Reuters suggested that this would remain the case.

— Reuters

Jordan, Egypt to send delegates to Bahrain summit: Jordan says it will send its deputy finance minister to attend the U.S.-sponsored Bahrain conference on Palestinian economic development this coming week. Egypt also announced it was attending. In a statement carried by the state news agency, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said it will deliver a message that no economic steps can replace a political solution to end Israel's occupation of the West Bank and establish a Palestinian state. The Trump administration's peace plan has hit a nerve in Jordan, where millions of citizens of Palestinian-refugee origin live. Hundreds of Islamists marched in Amman on Friday to denounce the plan and called on the government to boycott the Bahrain summit. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians will be attending the summit.

Iran executes man it says was spying for the CIA: Iran's state TV says authorities have executed a former staff member of the Defense Ministry who was convicted of spying for the CIA. The Saturday report says Jalal Hajizavar was hanged last week in a prison near Tehran. The report said Hajizavar admitted in court that he was paid to spy for the CIA. The report said authorities confiscated espionage equipment from his residence.

Ethiopia says coup attempt failed in province: Ethiopia says there was a failed coup attempt against the head of Amhara, one of the country's nine regional states, underscoring the challenges facing the new prime minister as he tries to spearhead political reforms amid widespread unrest. Negussu Tilahun, spokesman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said efforts were underway to apprehend the coup plotters, who he said attempted to oust Ambachew Mekonnen, the regional government head. It was unclear who might be behind the unrest, and no group had publicly claimed responsibility.

Building collapse leaves at least 13 dead in Cambodia: Thirteen people were killed Saturday when a building under construction in Cambodia collapsed, an official said. Rescuers struggled to reach missing workers feared trapped under twisted steel and rubble. The seven-story structure in the coastal town of Sihanoukville was a Chinese-owned project. At least 23 people were injured and many workers were missing, according to the office of the spokesman for the province of Preah Sihanouk.

Myanmar orders Internet shutdown amid conflict: Myanmar authorities ordered telecom companies to shut down Internet services in conflict-torn western Myanmar, a leading operator said, amid heightening tensions in the region, where government troops are fighting ethnic rebels. Telenor Group said the Ministry of Transport and Communications directed all telecoms to "temporarily" suspend Internet services in nine townships in Rakhine and neighboring Chin states, citing "disturbances of peace and use of Internet activities to coordinate illegal activities."

SE Asian nations adopt decree against ocean plastics: Southeast Asian nations are vowing to combat plastic pollution in the ocean, as their leaders adopted a joint declaration during a summit in Bangkok. The declaration was adopted by leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes four of the world's top polluters. ASEAN members Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, along with China, the worst offender, throw the most plastic waste into oceans, according to a 2015 report co-authored by environmental campaigner Ocean Conservancy.

— From news services