A spokesman at Seoul’s Unification Ministry told reporters that North Korea must suspend its plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets, which “are not helpful to South-North relations at all.”

Earlier Monday, North Korea said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea aboard 3,000 balloons and other unspecified delivery equipment.

Some observers say the weather was not favorable for North Korea to fly propaganda balloons to South Korea, so it may use drones to launch them. They say this could trigger clashes between the Koreas because South Korea must respond to incoming drones over its territory.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told lawmakers Monday that how the military responds to potential North Korean leafleting depends on what delivery equipment the North would use.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Fire injures dozens at U.S. base on Okinawa

A fire broke out Monday in a storage building for hazardous materials at a major U.S. air base on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa, slightly injuring dozens of personnel who were exposed to smoke or chlorine gas, the U.S. military said.

The blaze began in the morning in the building at Kadena Air Base and was extinguished several hours later, the U.S. Air Force said.

Japanese television showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building, called the 18th Wing Hazardous Materials Pharmacy. The area was closed off, the Air Force said in a statement, and personnel were evacuated as firefighters battled the fire.

About 45 people were exposed to smoke and chlorine gas from the fire but were treated, the statement said, and most have returned to duty. The cause of the fire is unknown, it said.

It said bio-environmental experts and emergency staff remained at the site to monitor the aftermath and ensure there was no risk to the community.

Kadena is the largest U.S. air base in the Far East.

More than half of about 50,000 U.S. troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa under a bilateral security pact.

— Associated Press

Saudi Arabia to organize 'very limited' hajj amid pandemic: Saudi Arabia said that this year's hajj will not be canceled but that only "very limited numbers" of people will be allowed to perform the annual Muslim pilgrimage because of the coronavirus. The kingdom said that only people of various nationalities already residing in Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform the hajj. The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part. The pilgrimage is set to begin at the end of July. Saudi Arabia has never canceled the hajj in the about 90 years since the nation's establishment.

2 prosecutors among 5 killed in Kabul attack: Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general's office, killing all five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said. A police spokesman said two other employees and the driver also were killed. No one asserted responsibility for the attack in the capital, Kabul, but the country has recorded a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate. The much larger Taliban has scaled back its attacks since signing a peace agreement with the United States this year. The insurgent group has denied any role in the shooting.

Russia jails anti-Kremlin activist for 15 days: A Moscow court jailed Pyotr Verzilov, an anti-Kremlin activist and associate of the Pussy Riot punk group, for 15 days after finding him guilty of petty hooliganism for swearing in public. Verzilov, publisher of the private Mediazona news outlet, was taken in for questioning by police over a political rally last summer and was held for hours. He was attacked by an unknown assailant after he was released. Both men were later detained by police, Verzilov's attorney was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying, and Verzilov was charged with swearing in public.

— From news services