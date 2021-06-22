JERUSALEM

Palestinians, settlers clash in tense locality

Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday.

The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to last month’s 11-day Gaza war and pose a test for Israel’s new governing coalition, which includes three pro-settler parties but is hoping to sideline the Palestinian issue to avoid internal divisions.

Israeli police and border officials said they arrested four people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. It was unclear who started the brawl.

The eruption of violence is the latest friction in Sheikh Jarrah, where weeks of unrest captured international attention ahead of the 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month. The cease-fire took effect on May 21, but the long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families continues.

The enduring cycle of tension is a stark early test for Israel’s coalition government, which is just over a week old.

At the helm under a rotation agreement is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the right-wing Yamina party. In two years, he will be replaced by Yair Lapid, leader of centrist Yesh Atid. And leading the opposition is Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, ousted from the premiership after holding the post for 12 years.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Border killings blamed on cartel infighting

The top prosecutor in Mexico’s border state of Tamaulipas said Tuesday that infighting between rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel was behind weekend shootings that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be bystanders.

State prosecutor Irving Barrios told local station Radio Formula that two gangs operating just outside the border city of Reynosa apparently launched the attack Saturday to weaken the rival Metros faction.

The Metros have long dominated Reynosa, across from McAllen, Tex. The area is a lucrative corridor for trafficking contraband and migrants across the U.S. border.

All three factions — the Metros, the Scorpions and the Cyclones — were part of the Gulf Cartel, but struggles for leadership and territory broke out after the arrest of drug lord Osiel Cárdenas Guillén in 2003 and the cartel’s split with their henchmen, the Zetas, around 2010.

Barrios said trucks carrying gunmen from the Scorpions and Cyclones drove into Reynosa and opened fire “to destabilize Reynosa and gain territory there.” He said their aim was “to create terror in a portion of the public so they could come in and take control.”

On Monday, federal prosecutors said they were taking over the case, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged “a thorough investigation.”

— Associated Press

Iranian police seize 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners: Iranian police seized 7,000 computer miners at an illegal cryptocurrency farm, their largest haul to date of the energy-guzzling machines that have exacerbated power outages in Iran, state media reported. In late May, Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for nearly four months as part of efforts to reduce the incidence of blackouts blamed on surging electricity demand during the searing summer. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through an energy-intensive process known as mining, in which powerful computers compete with one another to solve complex mathematical problems.

— From news services