World Digest: June 22, 2022

Polio found in sewage, but infection risk low Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Polio has been detected in sewage samples from Britain’s capital, the first sign since the 1980s that the virus could be spreading in the country, but no cases have been found, authorities said. The risk of infection from the virus, which causes paralysis in children in under 1 percent of cases, was also low because of high vaccination rates, the U.K. Health Security Agency said.

The agency, nevertheless, encouraged parents to ensure their children were vaccinated after the discovery of the virus during routine wastewater surveillance — particularly those who may have missed shots during the pandemic.

Nationwide vaccination levels are above the 90 percent needed to prevent outbreaks, but coverage rates among ­children under 2 in London has dipped below that in recent years.

The last polio case in Britain was in 1984, and the “wild,” or naturally occurring, form of the disease is now found only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with imported outbreaks reported in Malawi and Mozambique in 2022.

— Reuters

U.S. couple issue plea after abortion denial

An American couple on Wednesday appealed to authorities in Malta to let them leave the country to have an abortion and avoid any risks to the mother after she showed symptoms of a miscarriage.

Malta is the only country in the European Union that does not allow abortion under any circumstances.

Andrea Prudente and her partner, Jay Weeldreyer, were on holiday on the Mediterranean island when Prudente, 16 weeks pregnant, started bleeding. They requested that the pregnancy be terminated because of the risks of maternal infection and death. But doctors did not agree, Weeldreyer told the Times of Malta.

The couple have also asked to fly to Britain, where the pregnancy can be ended, but doctors have refused to certify Andrea as fit for travel.

The couple have been waiting for almost a week since being told their baby would die. But Maltese hospital staff are refusing their request for termination because there is still a fetal heartbeat and Prudente’s life is not deemed to be at imminent risk.

— Reuters

Ex-education minister in Brazil jailed in graft probe: A former education minister in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration was arrested in a federal police corruption probe, further hurting the far-right leader's bid for reelection. Milton Ribeiro left his post in March after Brazilian media reported on his leaked conversations with mayors who allegedly would be favored by the federal government in the distribution of the budget. Bolsonaro is facing an uphill reelection battle in October. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads all polls.

Burkina Faso to create military zones to fight rebels: Burkina Faso's junta said it will create two military zones where civilians must vacate their homes to allow the army to battle Islamist rebels unhindered. The zones will be in the hard-hit East and Sahel regions,the military's National Operations Command said. It is the latest attempt by the junta to secure the West African country amid escalating attacks by rebels linked to ­al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. In January, mutinous troops ousted the democratically elected president, saying they could do a better job of securing the nation. But the situation is deteriorating.

— From news services

