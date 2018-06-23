SYRIA

Army pounds areas held by opposition

The Syrian army and allied forces pounded rebel-held areas of the southwest as thousands of civilians fled to safer, opposition-held areas along the border with Jordan and Israel, aid workers and rebels said.

They said hundreds of families with their belongings had arrived in the past two days in the towns of Tayba and Mataiyah, just a few miles from the heavily patrolled border with Jordan.

The Syrian army is targeting opposition areas in the strategic region bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The army’s offensive threatens to wreck a de-escalation zone agreed on last year by the United States and Russia and risks drawing Washington deeper into the war.

“The army is intensifying its campaign and continuing its mobilization on several fronts,” said Abu Bayan, head of a Free Syrian Army faction.

The United States on Thursday reiterated its demand that the zone be respected, warning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies of serious repercussions over violations. It accused Damascus of initiating airstrikes and artillery and rocket attacks.

The southwest is of strategic concern to Israel, which has this year stepped up attacks on Iran-backed militias allied to Assad.

Jordan, a U.S. ally, has been worried by the escalation and said it was engaged in intensive diplomacy with Washington and Moscow to preserve the zone and prevent a wider confrontation.

The kingdom, already burdened with hundreds of thousands of refugees from war-torn Syria, fears a spillover of more refugees along the border.

— Reuters

IRAQ

ISIS demands release of imprisoned women

The Islamic State released a hostage video Saturday demanding the release of all Sunni women imprisoned in Iraqi jails.

The group said it was giving the government a deadline of three days before it would execute the six men in the video, who identified themselves as Iraqi police officers and militia members.

The video was published on Islamist social media sites one week after the Islamic State announced that it had kidnapped 17 policemen and members of Iraq’s popular mobilization units, predominantly Shiite militia groups that fight for the government.

Kidnappings claimed by ISIS on the highway connecting Baghdad to the north have raised concerns about the lingering threat posed by the group, which was driven by Iraqi forces from Mosul last year.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has come under pressure in recent weeks to explain the gaps in security outside the capital.

— Reuters

ROMANIA

Romanian president

to seek new term

Romania’s president says he will seek another term, pledging to fight corruption after the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party was convicted of abuse of power in office.

President Klaus Iohannis said Saturday that he decided to make the announcement after Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea was given a 3½-year jail term this past week. The president, whose mandate expires in 2019, said public confidence in the government is very low.

After the sentencing, the Social Democrats reiterated their support for Dragnea, saying he should be considered innocent pending a final verdict. They promised to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the fight against corruption.

Iohannis, a centrist, said during a visit to his native city of Sibiu that the Social Democrats were lobbying “for a criminal.”

Later, supporters rallied outside his home in Sibiu, yelling: “Iohannis, don’t give up!”

— Associated Press

4 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack in Nigeria: Police say four people were killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists in northern Nigeria. A member of a civilian self-defense group, Maina Shettima, told the Associated Press that the bodies were found Saturday in Tungushe village just outside Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state and the birthplace of Boko Haram. He said that six people were wounded and that homes and vehicles were burned. The Borno police spokesman said gunmen attacked, but resident Umar Ibrahim said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives shortly after midnight near people sleeping outside their homes in the heat.

Argentina: Cocaine seized in replica soccer trophies: The security minister of Buenos Aires province in Argentina said Friday that police had broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in fake World Cup trophies. Officials said about 44 pounds of marijuana, 22 pounds of cocaine, 1,800 doses of crack known as "paco," and cash equal to $14,819 were seized.

— From news services