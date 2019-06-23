INDIA

New Delhi defends

record on religion

India on Sunday rejected the U.S. State Department’s annual report on religious freedom that raised questions about the government’s inability to curb violent attacks on the country’s minority Muslims.

Preparing for a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry issued a rejoinder to the U.S. criticism.

“India is proud of its secular credentials, its status as the largest democracy and a pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion,” Raveesh Kumar, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a statement.

The State Department report, released Friday, said some senior officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party last year had made “inflammatory speeches” against religious minorities.

Kumar said India’s constitution guarantees fundamental rights and religious freedom for all citizens, including its minority communities. Muslims make up 14 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.

The State Department report also examined attacks on minorities during 2018.

“Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims, continued throughout the year amid rumors that victims had traded or killed cows for beef,” the report said.

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

6 members of military,

police forces arrested

Venezuelan authorities have arrested six members of the country’s military and police forces over the weekend, according to relatives of the detainees and human rights activists, as President Nicolás Maduro seeks to weed out dissent.

Air Force Brigade Gen. Miguel Sisco Mora was arrested Friday afternoon in a parking lot in Guatire, about 25 miles east of the capital, Caracas, his daughter Stephanie Sisco said. Navy Corvette Capt. Rafael Costa was detained on Friday in nearby Guarenas, according to his wife, Waleska Perez.

The arrests come nearly two months after a failed uprising against Maduro called by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. In January, Guaidó invoked the constitution to assume a rival interim presidency and has called on the armed forces to join his cause.

They also come on the heels of a visit to Venezuela by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who on Friday called on Maduro to release prisoners arrested for peacefully protesting. Maduro, whose 2018 reelection has been widely denounced as illegitimate, said he would take the U.N. concerns seriously.

Human rights group Penal Forum had previously said that two retired Air Force colonels had been arrested in Caracas on Friday afternoon while two high-ranking officials from Venezuela’s CICPC forensic police unit were arrested in Guatire.

— Reuters

Climbers' bodies are recovered: Police on Sunday retrieved the bodies of seven climbers killed in an avalanche near India's second-highest mountain late last month and were looking for an eighth, officials said Sunday. The eight climbers — four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India — were reported missing on May 31. They were attempting to scale an unnamed, previously unclimbed 21,250-foot peak near Nanda Devi when their route was hit by a "sizeable avalanche," the expedition company, Moran Mountain, has said.

1 killed as Saudi airport hit by Houthi attack: The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a "terrorist" attack on Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing one person and wounding seven others. Houthi-run al-Masirah TV had earlier said that the Houthis had launched a drone attack on the Abha and Jizan airports, near the border with Yemen.

Hundreds of migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Spain's maritime rescue service says it picked up 290 migrants over the weekend while they attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in small boats unfit for open water. The rescue service said it pulled 153 migrants from four boats on Saturday and 137 from four more boats on Sunday. All the rescues took place in or near the Strait of Gibraltar.

— From news services