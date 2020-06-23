There were more than 140 aftershocks, most of them small. The temblor was also felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 7.4-magnitude quake hit along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles. The USGS estimated that about 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

AD

The temblor hit a quake-prone region where four underground tectonic plates come together.

AD

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Judge orders Bolsonaro to use mask in public

A Brazilian federal judge on Tuesday ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital, Brasilia.

In recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people demonstrating against Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court and has visited bakeries and outdoor food stalls.

Since late April, Brazil’s federal district has required people to wear face masks in public to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Failure to comply carries a potential daily fine of $390.

AD

Judge Renato Coelho Borelli said in his ruling that Bolsonaro “has exposed other people to the contagion of a disease that has caused national commotion.”

An earlier court ruling required the president to publish the results of three coronavirus tests he took in March. All were negative for the virus. He has not disclosed any tests since then.

AD

Bolsonaro sometimes appears in public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state, including President Trump, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Argentina’s Alberto Fernández.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the risk of the coronavirus and insisted that the negative economic effects of social isolation will be worse than the harm caused by the virus. More than 51,000 people in Brazil have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

AD

— Associated Press

India and Pakistan to expel embassy staff in spy row: India has ordered Pakistan to reduce its embassy staff in New Delhi by half and said it will do the same in Islamabad after two Indian officials were seized at gunpoint in Pakistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry said. Pakistani authorities said two people identified as drivers for the Indian High Commission were arrested when they hit a pedestrian and tried to flee. They said police searched the vehicle and found counterfeit currency. The two were released to the high commission and later crossed into India, the authorities said.

AD

Kyrgyz ex-leader gets 11-year term over graft: A court in Kyrgyzstan convicted the country's ex-president on corruption charges and sentenced him to 11 years and two months in prison. Almazbek Atambayev, who was in office from late 2011 to 2017, was arrested last year on a slew of charges, including corruption and the expropriation of property. His arrest sparked two days of riots that left one police officer dead and more than 100 people injured.

AD

Palestinian killed in alleged attack on Israeli guard: A Palestinian driver died after he was shot by an Israeli police officer at a checkpoint in the West Bank during what police said was an attempted attack on Israeli military personnel. But the man's family cast doubt on the police account, saying he was planning to get married next week and had no reason to attack Israeli security forces. According to police, the driver attempted to run over a member of the paramilitary border police force at the checkpoint and an officer opened fire at the vehicle.

— From news services