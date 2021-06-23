IRAN

'Sabotage' attempt at nuclear site reported

Authorities in Iran have thwarted what they called a “sabotage attack” targeting a civilian nuclear facility near the capital, state television reported Wednesday. Details about the alleged incident remained scarce, however.

State TV said the attempted attack “left no casualties or damage and was unable to disrupt the Iranian nuclear program.”

Iranian media offered no specifics on the kind of attack, saying only that it targeted a sprawling nuclear center in Karaj, a city 25 miles northwest of Tehran.

Authorities did not clarify which facility in Karaj had been targeted. Two sites associated with Iran’s nuclear program are known to be in the area, including the Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center. The other is a nuclear waste facility.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran describes the Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center as a facility that uses nuclear technology to improve the “quality of soil, water, agricultural and livestock production.”

The alleged sabotage plot follows several suspected incidents targeting Iran’s nuclear program that have heightened regional tensions in recent months, as diplomatic efforts in Vienna to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 atomic deal with world powers gain traction.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Preliminary accord in dispute over Suez ship

The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week this year have reached an agreement in principle in their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.

However, neither Stann Marine, the law firm representing the vessel’s owners and insurers, nor a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Authority elaborated on what the deal would entail.

The disagreement centered on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of Ever Given, the vessel that ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days. Specialist tugboats and dredgers eventually freed the quarter-mile-long cargo ship.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees for the period the Ever Given blocked the canal.

The Suez Canal Authority had initially demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned vessel has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal, along with most of its crew, as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

U.S. denies Houthis downed two drones

Houthi rebels claimed they brought down two U.S.-made drones this week over Yemen’s central Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting between the Iran-backed rebels and forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

The U.S. military said that it was not aware of any lost drones in the Middle East and that it did not operate any aircraft above Marib.

On Wednesday, the Houthis’ media arm released a video claiming to show the two drones after being shot down. The rebels identified the wreckage as showing ScanEagle drones.

The video at one point shows a sticker that correctly bears the Commercial and Government Entity, or CAGE, number for Insitu, the Bingen, Wash., company that builds the drone. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing.

Boeing said the drone wreckage shown did not belong to a ScanEagle but declined to comment further.

Lt. Col. Karen Roxberry, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, said Wednesday that there were “no downed Centcom assets” in the region. “We are not flying over Marib,” she said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government since 2015 is not known to fly the drone, though there are many copycat systems.

Since February, the Houthis have sought to capture energy-rich Marib to try to gain full control over northern Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition, government forces and others allied to them have held the area.

— Associated Press

Former Ivorian premier gets life term: An Ivory Coast court sentenced opposition figure and former prime minister Guillaume Soro to life in prison for "undermining the security of the state." The court also ordered the dissolution of Soro's political movement, created after he resigned as speaker of the legislature in 2019. Soro, who lives in exile in France, was tried in absentia. An international arrest warrant has been issued against him. In 2020, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling public funds and money laundering. He denies the charges, calling them politically motivated.

— From news services