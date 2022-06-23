World Digest: June 23, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Pope orders release of WWII-era Jewish files Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pope Francis has ordered the online publication of 170 volumes of its Jewish files from the recently opened Pope Pius XII archives, the Vatican announced Thursday, amid renewed debate about the legacy of the World War II-era pope. The documentation contains 2,700 files of requests for Vatican help from Jewish groups and families, many of them baptized Catholics, so not actually practicing Jews anymore. The files were held in the Secretariat of State’s archives and contain requests for papal intervention to avoid Nazi deportation, obtain liberation from concentration camps or help finding relatives.

The online publication of the files comes amid renewed debate about Pius’s legacy after the 2020 opening to scholars of his archives, of which the files are but a small part. The Vatican has long defended Pius against criticism from some Jewish groups that he remained silent in the face of the Holocaust, saying he used quiet diplomacy to save lives.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Kertzer asserts that Pius was loath to intervene on behalf of Jews, or make public denunciations of Nazi atrocities against them, to avoid antagonizing Adolf Hitler or Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The Vatican’s foreign minister, Paul Gallagher, said it was hoped that the digital release of the Jewish files would help scholars with research, but also descendants of those who had requested Vatican help to “find traces of their loved ones from any part of the world.”

— Associated Press

Suu Kyi held alone in new prison quarters

Myanmar’s military government confirmed Thursday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to a prison compound in quarters separate from other detainees.

Suu Kyi was arrested Feb. 1, 2021, when the army seized power from her elected government. She was initially held at her residence in Naypyidaw, the capital, but later moved to at least one other location. For most of the past year, she has been held at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the ruling military council, confirmed in a text message to journalists that Suu Kyi was moved Wednesday to the main prison in Naypyitaw, where she is being held separately in “well-kept” circumstances. News of her transfer had been reported Wednesday but not officially confirmed.

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 on Sunday, spent about 15 years in detention under a previous military government, but virtually all of it was under house arrest.

She has already been convicted in several cases and is being tried on multiple charges, including corruption. Her supporters say the charges are politically motivated.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and an initial count of corruption.

— Associated Press

Iran replaces powerful chief of Guard intelligence unit: Iran has dismissed the powerful chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence unit, Hossein Taeb, state TV said, after high-profile incidents blamed on archfoe Israel. State TV did not give a reason but said Taeb would become an adviser to the Guards' commander in chief. Iran, which refuses to recognize Israel, has long accused "the Zionist regime" of sabotaging Iranian nuclear sites and killing scientists and senior commanders inside Iran. Israel has not denied or accepted responsibility.

Suspected al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni troops: At least 10 Yemeni troops were killed in two attacks in southern Yemen believed to have been carried out by al-Qaeda, officials and state news agency Saba said. A convoy belonging to Saudi-backed forces was attacked in Abyan province, Saba reported, adding that three soldiers were killed and two other bodies were recovered. A second attack targeted a military unit in Ateq in Shabwa province, killing five soldiers, Saba said. Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has used a seven-year-old conflict between Iran-aligned rebels and a Saudi-allied coalition backing the internationally recognized government to enhance its influence.

Eight die at Haiti prison amid lack of food, water: An official said that at least eight inmates died at an overcrowded prison in Haiti that ran out of food two months ago, adding to dozens of similar deaths this year as the country's institutions crumble. Hunger and oppressive heat contributed to the inmates' deaths, reported this week by the prison in the southwestern city of Les Cayes, the city's commissioner said. The U.N. Security Council released a report last week saying that 54 prison deaths related to malnutrition were documented in Haiti between January and April.

— From news services

