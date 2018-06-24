SYRIA

SDF fighters impose

3-day curfew in Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces in control of the Syrian city of Raqqa imposed a three-day curfew on Sunday and declared a state of emergency, saying Islamic State militants had infiltrated the city and planned a bombing campaign.

Witnesses said internal security forces affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who had announced the surprise curfew in the former Islamic State stronghold until Tuesday, had set up checkpoints across the devastated city. Raqqa was once the capital of the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate.

A statement said the state of emergency in the city was a protective measure. The curfew prevents anyone from leaving or entering the city, which was retaken by U.S.-backed militias in October, after a four-month battle that left thousands of civilians dead and most of Raqqa’s neighborhoods flattened.

Growing tensions between Raqqa’s majority-Arab residents and SDF forces, dominated by Kurdish personnel, spilled into sporadic protests last month. The protests called for the SDF’s eviction from the city.

— Associated Press

ETHIOPIA

2nd person dies after explosion at rally

Ethiopian health minister Amir Aman said a second person has died after an explosion at a massive weekend rally in the capital for the new prime minister.

More than 150 people were injured in the blast, several of them critically.

State broadcaster ETV reported that more than 30 people have been arrested, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa’s police commission.

Witnesses said a man in the crowd tried to throw a grenade at Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed but was restrained by people around him.

Tens of thousands had gathered to cheer a wave of reforms under the young leader, who took office in April.

The ruling party has blamed “desperate anti-peace elements” for the attack.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Rescue team may have found sunken ferry

An Indonesian search-and-rescue team thinks it has located a ferry in Sumatra’s Lake Toba that sank in bad weather nearly a week ago with almost 200 people aboard, an official said Sunday.

A hydrographic survey “identified” the ferry about 1,500 feet deep in the water, not far from where it sank, said Nanang Henky Suharto, an executive director at PT Mahakarya Geo Survey, a firm involved in the search.

“We have found the suspected position,” he said after the survey located a structure underwater similar to the build of the boat.

Further investigation involving underwater drones will be required to confirm the findings, Suharto added.

Three people have been confirmed dead and 18 people were rescued after the boat went down. About 192 people are missing, most thought to be trapped inside the boat .

— Reuters

32 reported killed in Mali attacks: A community militia killed 32 civilians in a village in central Mali, then returned shortly after soldiers left and killed four more, the head of the West African nation's largest ethnic Fulani association said. The government earlier confirmed the first attack and said 16 people were killed, as the Fulani group faces growing pressure over accusations of links to al-Qaeda extremists. The village where the violence occurred, Koumaga, is reputedly home to some extremists linked to al-Qaeda. They have been attacking security forces and a U.N. peacekeeping mission regularly since 2015.

Saudis intercept missiles above capital, state TV says: Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels over Riyadh, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said. The attack is at least the sixth to target Riyadh since December. The Houthis' al-Masirah television said projectiles were aimed at the Defense Ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital. There were no reports of casualties or damage. A Saudi-led coalition is battling the rebels in Yemen.

Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 months: Egypt has extended its state of emergency for three more months. President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi's decision was published in the official gazette. It should be approved by parliament within seven days and go into effect on July 14. Egypt has been under a state of emergency since an Islamic State affiliate bombed two Coptic churches in April 2017, killing at least 44 people.

— From news services