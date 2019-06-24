BELGIUM

Man accused of plan

to attack U.S. Embassy

Police in Brussels have arrested a man suspected of planning an attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Belgian capital, prosecutors said Monday.

The Belgian man, identified only by his initials, M.G., was charged with “an attempted attack in a terrorist context and preparing a terrorist offense.”

The office of the federal prosecutor said that anti-terrorism police picked up the man on Saturday, acting on information suggesting an attack on the embassy might be imminent.

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said the man, who denies the allegations, has been under police surveillance for some time. It said that he was recently spotted acting suspiciously near the embassy.

— Associated Press

SRI LANKA

Probe of defense chief sought in bombings

Sri Lanka’s attorney general advised the acting police chief on Monday to launch a criminal investigation of the former defense secretary over “major lapses” that contributed to security failures ahead of Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera said he decided to recommend an investigation of Hemasiri Fernando based on the findings of a special board of inquiry appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena after the April 21 blasts.

Fernando stepped down four days after the blasts, after Sirisena asked for his resignation and that of police chief Pujith Jayasundara, who refused to resign. Sirisena later suspended Jayasundara and appointed an acting police chief.

More than 250 people were killed when seven Sri Lankans who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up at three churches and three luxury hotels. Some 500 people were wounded.

Government leaders have acknowledged some intelligence units knew of possible attacks weeks before the bombings.

— Associated Press

VIETNAM

American gets 12-year prison sentence

A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced a U.S. citizen to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of “attempting to overthrow the state” in a trial that lasted just half a day, his lawyer said.

Michael Phuong Minh Nguyen, 55, pleaded guilty but had asked that his sentence be reduced so he could be reunited with his family, said his lawyer, Nguyen Van Mieng, after the trial at Ho Chi Minh City court.

Nguyen will be deported after serving his sentence.

Nguyen was accused of inciting Vietnamese people to join protests and attempting to attack government offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with molotov cocktails and slingshots, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said, citing the indictment.

“We are disappointed by today’s verdict,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said in a statement. “We will continue to raise our concerns regarding Mr. Nguyen’s case, and his welfare, at all appropriate levels.”

Nguyen was detained in Vietnam last July on suspicion of activity against the government, according to his brother-in-law, Mark Roberts.

— Reuters

German fighter pilot killed in midair crash: A German air force pilot was killed after his fighter jet collided with another during a training mission in northeastern Germany, the country's defense minister said. The pilot of the other Eurofighter Typhoon jet was able to eject safely and survived. Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said three unarmed fighter jets left their base in Laage, near the Baltic seaport of Rostock, shortly before 2 p.m. The third pilot saw two parachutes descending to the ground, indicating that pilot ejection mechanisms were triggered after the crash in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the defense minister reported.

Driver attacked by mob in Congo: A driver working with an Ebola response team was in critical condition after angry crowds hurled rocks at him and set his vehicle on fire. The attack in Beni is the latest against health workers trying to combat the virus that has killed more than 1,500 people in eastern Congo since last August.

Mobster escapes from Uruguay prison: An Italian mob boss, who had been imprisoned in Uruguay since 2017, escaped from jail overnight as he was waiting to be extradited back to Italy, Uruguay's Interior Ministry said. Rocco Morabito, 52, had been the most-wanted fugitive member of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta, Italy's most powerful organized crime group. Uruguay's Interior Ministry said in a statement that Morabito and three others had escaped late at night through the roof of the former Carcel Central prison.

— From news reports