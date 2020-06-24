“I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is preparing to start discussions July 1 on annexation of the West Bank, territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war and that Palestinians seek for a state.

Palestinians vehemently oppose the annexation plan, as do most world powers. Palestinian leaders have also rejected a peace proposal unveiled in January by President Trump, in which Washington would recognize Jewish settlements as part of Israel.

Senior aides to Trump began discussions Tuesday on whether to give Netanyahu a green light for his annexation plan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that extending Israeli sovereignty was a decision “for Israelis to make.”

Guterres called on the Middle East Quartet of mediators — the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — “to take up our mandated mediation role and find a mutually agreeable framework for the parties to re-engage, without preconditions, with us and other key states.”

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Journalists go on trial in state secrets case

Seven journalists went on trial Wednesday, accused of revealing state secrets in their reports on the funeral of an intelligence officer killed in Libya. Three of the defendants were released from custody pending the outcome of the trial, which was adjourned until September.

The journalists from the Odatv news website, the pro-Kurdish newspaper Yeni Yasam and the nationalist daily Yenicag have been charged with violating national intelligence laws and of revealing secret information. If convicted, they face between eight and 19 years in prison.

The prosecutors accuse the defendants, held since March, of acting “in a systematic and coordinated manner.” Critics say that the intelligence officer was identified in talks in parliament and that his name and Libyan involvement were known.

About 80 journalists are in jail under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws, according to the Turkish Journalists Syndicate.

— Associated Press

Venezuela criticizes U.S. Navy operation: Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino called a Tuesday incident in which a U.S. Navy ship navigated near the South American country's coast an "act of provocation." The U.S. Southern Command said Tuesday that the missile destroyer Nitze conducted a "freedom of navigation" operation off Venezuela's coast. The Southern Command said the vessel sailed in an area outside Venezuela's territorial waters, but within an area the Venezuelan government "falsely claims to have control over."

Iraqi lawmakers pass bill to finance deficit: Iraqi lawmakers passed a crucial bill allowing the country to finance a widening fiscal deficit amid an unprecedented economic crisis spurred by falling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. Of 329 members of parliament, 168 voted in favor of a measure enabling domestic and foreign borrowing by the government, a key legal step for Iraq to access funds and pay state salaries.

France calls for E.U. talks on Turkey: France's foreign minister urged its European Union partners to hold urgent talks on the bloc's future ties with Turkey, which has clashed with Paris over its role in Libya. Paris has criticized Turkey's military support for the U.N.-backed government in Libya and its role in Syria. Turkey's drilling operations in the Mediterranean are also a point of contention.

— From news services

