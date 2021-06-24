MIDDLE EAST

Israel set to expand Gaza's fishing zone

Israel announced a further easing of its blockade on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, saying it would expand the coastal territory’s fishing zone and allow the import of raw materials for “essential civilian factories.”

COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in Gaza, said the measures would take effect Friday and are “conditional upon the preservation of security stability.” It said the fishing zone would be expanded from six nautical miles to nine nautical miles.

Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after the Islamist militant group Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007. Israel says the restrictions are needed to prevent Hamas from importing military resources, while critics of the blockade view it as collective punishment of the territory’s 2 million Palestinian residents.

Hamas has demanded significant easing of the blockade in negotiations with Egyptian and international mediators aimed at solidifying the informal cease-fire that ended last month’s 11-day Gaza war. Israel has said it will not tolerate even relatively minor attacks from Gaza.

Israel lifted some other restrictions this week, allowing 11 truckloads of clothes to be exported and resuming mail service, according to Palestinian officials.

Modi meets Kashmir leaders for 1st time since altering region: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with pro-India politicians from disputed Kashmir for the first time since New Delhi stripped the region's semiautonomy in August 2019 and jailed many in a crackdown. No major decision was announced after the meeting, and many of the Kashmiri leaders said they reiterated their demand that New Delhi should reverse its changes. Muslim-majority Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan, and both claim it in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.

Honduras becomes 4th country to open embassy in Jerusalem: Honduras opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed bilateral deals in Jerusalem. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The rival claims were at the heart of the unrest in April and May that eventually ignited the 11-day Gaza war.

10 Kenyan troops killed in helicopter crash: At least 10 Kenyan troops were killed when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near Kenya's capital, Nairobi, the military and local media outlets said. Thirteen others were injured in the crash, domestic outlets reported, citing a government administrator. The injured were airlifted to a military hospital in Nairobi, the military said. The soldiers aboard were on a training mission, officials said.

Poland to pull troops from Afghanistan at month's end: Poland will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan at the end of June, President Andrzej Duda said, concluding a two-decade presence in the country. NATO allies agreed in April that foreign troops under NATO command will exit Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pullout by Sept. 11. After the troop withdrawal, the United States and NATO hope to rely on Afghan military and police forces, developed with billions of dollars in international funding, to maintain security.

