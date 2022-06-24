World Digest: June 24, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

5 die as migrants, border guards clash Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About 2,000 migrants stormed a high fence that seals off Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla on Friday in a violent-two hour skirmish with border officers, during which five migrants were killed, Spanish and Moroccan authorities said. Scores more on both sides were injured, while more than 100 migrants managed to cross from Morocco into Melilla, they said.

Melilla and Ceuta, a second Spanish enclave also on Africa’s northern coast, have over the past decade become a magnet for mostly sub-Saharan migrants trying to get into Europe.

Footage posted on social media showed large groups of African youths walking along roads around the border, celebrating entering Melilla and the firing of what appeared to be tear gas by the authorities.

Spanish authorities said the border incursion led to 57 migrants and 49 Spanish police sustaining injuries.

— Reuters

Civilians given 14 days to leave as fight looms

Burkina Faso’s army has given civilians two weeks to evacuate vast areas in its northern and southeastern regions ahead of military operations against Islamist insurgents, it said.

The West African country’s army this week ordered civilians to leave two large “military interest zones” for their own safety but did not specify how long they would have to evacuate or where they should go.

One of the military zones is a rural area of around 772 square miles bordering Mali in the northern province of Soum. The other covers about 4,250 square miles on the southern border with Benin and is mostly national park land.

It was not clear how many people were affected by the orders.

Military sources told Reuters the government would provide support to the displaced. The government did not immediately respond to queries.

— Reuters

Suspects charged over baffling needle attacks

Several suspects around France have been detained or given preliminary charges in recent days for allegedly pricking people with a needle in nightclubs or at concerts, after a surge in needle attacks that have confounded authorities and seeded panic among young clubgoers.

The French Interior Ministry, prosecutors, the national anti-drug agency, public health authorities and doctors have not determined a motive for the attacks, or whether the victims were injected with drugs, viruses or any substance at all.

Since January, 1,004 people have filed formal complaints with French authorities about such needle pricks, an Interior Ministry official told the Associated Press.

In the cases so far that resulted in charges, medical tests did not reveal any signs of harmful substances, including “date rape drug” GHB, authorities said. The suspects have denied all allegations.

— Associated Press

Migrant caravan in Mexico demands route to border: An estimated 2,000 migrants walked out of Tapachula, a southern Mexico city, saying they are not interested in visas and permits that the government has issued in efforts to dissolve other caravans, and calling instead for buses to the U.S. border. The documents usually give migrants a month or more to regularize their status in Mexico or leave the country. Most migrants use them to reach the U.S. border. But migrants walking Friday said that authorities in other parts of Mexico have not respected those documents and many migrants were returned to the south. Venezuelan Jonathan Ávila, one of the group's self-appointed leaders, said they want buses to carry them to the U.S. border. "The visa doesn't work," he said. "With the visa they return us, they tear it up."

Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 5: A Russian military cargo plane crashed on a training flight after refueling about 124 miles southeast of Moscow, killing five crew members and leaving several others injured, officials said. The heavy-lift Il-76 cargo plane went down in the Ryazan region after having an engine problem that forced the crew of 10 to crash-land. The plane, carrying no cargo, was flying from Belgorod to Orenburg, Russian news agency Tass reported. Video showed at least one charred engine separated from the fuselage lying on a green meadow near woods, a highway and houses.

— From news services

