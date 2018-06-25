VENEZUELA

E.U. sanctions target

Maduro's inner circle

The European Union on Monday imposed a travel ban on and froze the assets of 11 senior Venezuelan officials, including new vice president Delcy Rodríguez, pressing the nation’s leaders to hold fresh elections and return to democratic rule.

The people “listed are responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela,” E.U. headquarters said in a statement.

Rodríguez said the sanctions are driven by “racist” and “warmongering” policies of the “old imperial world.”

European leaders have not targeted President Nicolás Maduro, focusing instead on those around him.

The sanctions, which also target the army chief and a top military intelligence officer, bring the total number of Venezuelan officials under E.U. sanctions to 18. The move makes good on a threat issued shortly after a recent presidential election that was broadly considered a sham.

Venezuela is in the grip of a deepening political and financial crisis marked by shortages of food and medicine, causing masses of residents to flee across its borders.

European leaders said the measures are reversible and not designed to harm Venezuela’s citizens. Officials said they are meant to help foster democratic solutions to Venezuela’s crisis, encourage political stability and address the urgent needs of the people.

— Associated Press

NORTH KOREA

Kim's regime drops annual anti-U.S. rally

In another sign of detente after the summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump, North Korea has decided to skip one of the most symbolic and politically charged events of its calendar: the annual “anti-U. S. imperialism” rally marking the start of the Korean War.

Fist-pumping, flag-waving and slogan-shouting Pyongyang residents normally assemble each year for the rally, which kicks off a month of anti-U. S., Korean War-focused events. It all culminates July 27, which North Korea celebrates as a national holiday.

Last year’s event was held in Kim Il Sung Square, with a reported 100,000 people attending.

North Korea has noticeably toned down its anti-Washington rhetoric over the past several months to avoid souring attempts by both sides to reduce tensions and increase dialogue.

North Korea’s state media was filled with reports, photos and video of the June 12 Singapore meeting between Trump and Kim.

Still, North Korea hasn’t said much about what Washington

is interested in the most — denuclearization. It has nonetheless made significantly fewer references to its need to have nuclear weapons than it was making last year.

— Associated Press

Jordan says it won't take in Syrians fleeing new offensive: Jordan will not take in Syrians fleeing their government's latest offensive, officials said as violence in the Syrian province of Daraa — where forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been advancing — claimed more lives and displaced thousands. The Jordan Times quoted a government spokeswoman as saying that Jordan has absorbed large numbers of Syrian refugees and "simply cannot receive more." Jordan hosts about 660,000 registered refugees but says the actual number of displaced Syrians in the kingdom is twice

as high.

E.U. lawmakers vote for action against Hungary: European Union lawmakers voted for action against Hungary over allegations that its government is breaching the bloc's fundamental values. The European Parliament's Civil Liberties Committee voted for a report that recommends triggering an "Article 7 procedure" amid concerns about judicial independence, media freedoms and the harsh treatment of migrants in Hungary. The full assembly must endorse the move. The procedure could result in Hungary losing E.U. voting rights, although this is unlikely because Poland would probably veto it.

Germany detains former

bin Laden aide: German officials said that a former aide to Osama bin Laden has been detained in the western city of Bochum and that they plan to deport him to his native Tunisia. The case of Sami A., whose full name was not released because of privacy rules and who has been described as a former bodyguard to the al-Qaeda chief, made headlines earlier this year when it was reported that he was receiving welfare benefits even though intelligence agencies had classified him as a potential threat.

— From news services