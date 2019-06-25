TURKEY

Court releases civil society leader pending verdict

A Turkish court has decided to release a civil society leader from detention but kept prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala behind bars pending the outcome of their trial.

The two are among 16 people facing terror charges and accusations of organizing anti-government protests in 2013, allegations that rights group say are baseless and aimed at silencing civil society activities.

The court backed Yigit Aksakoglu’s release Tuesday at the second hearing of the trial. Aksakoglu, who works for an early-childhood education foundation, had been in pretrial detention for seven months. Kavala has been in pretrial detention for 19 months.

The defendants have been charged with “attempt to overthrow the government” by organizing and financing an “uprising.” The charge carries a life sentence.

RUSSIA

European rights forum votes to readmit Moscow

Europe’s main human rights forum on Tuesday approved Russia’s readmission, the first time that an international sanction imposed for its seizure of Crimea has been reversed.

The decision, supported by France and Germany as a way of keeping communication open at a time of East-West tension, is a diplomatic boost for Russia, which has spent billions of dollars integrating Crimea but failed to secure Western recognition for its 2014 annexation from Ukraine.

The parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, meeting in Strasbourg, France, voted 118 to 62 to restore Russia’s voting rights.

Ukraine’s prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman, tweeted that the move had shown “a display of utter contempt for international law,” and Kiev said it was recalling its ambassador to the council for consultations.

Hundreds gather in Nicosia to mourn former Cypriot president: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, trade unionists, European communists, and politicians and leaders from Cyprus's breakaway Turkish Cypriot community were among those who attended a funeral for the country's former president Dimitris Christofias, who died Friday at age 72. He served a single five-year term after being elected in 2008 and was the first Communist to hold Cyprus's top political job. His presidency was tarnished by a banking crisis that required an international rescue.

Turkish court releases U.S. Consulate employee from house arrest: A court in Istanbul has released an employee of the U.S. Consulate from house arrest for health reasons. The court ruled, however, that Nazmi Mete Canturk, a Turkish security officer at the consulate, should continue to be barred from leaving the country pending the outcome of his trial. Canturk — along with his wife and daughter — is accused of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a coup attempt in 2016.

Thousands of Congolese have fled to Uganda, U.N. says: About 7,500 Congolese fleeing violence have arrived in Uganda since the beginning of June, the United Nations refugee agency said. People are leaving Congo at a rate of 311 a day, adding pressure on Uganda's overstretched facilities, the agency said. In addition, Congo is battling an outbreak of Ebola, and there are fears the refugees could be carrying the virus. The refugees are fleeing clashes between the Hema and Lendu ethnic groups in Congo's northeast Ituri province.

Mystery buyer grabs Caravaggio work: A mystery foreign buyer has snapped up a painting by Italian master Caravaggio — discovered five years ago in a French attic — before it could be sold at auction. The 1607 painting, which had been valued at up to $170 million, depicts biblical heroine Judith beheading the Assyrian general Holofernes. No sale price was released. The auction house in Toulouse said the work will leave France but will soon be on display in an unnamed "great museum."

