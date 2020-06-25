Thaci called off his trip after learning Wednesday of the indictment charging him and nine other former Kosovo rebel fighters with crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The White House meeting on Saturday was to be the first talks between Serbia and Kosovo in 19 months. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has not recognized it.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor at the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers said Thaci and the nine others “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of Serbs and Roma, as well as Kosovo Albanian political opponents. Other charges include enforced disappearance, persecution and torture, he said.

Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which fought for independence from Serbia. The fighting left more than 10,000 dead — most of them ethnic Albanians — and 1,641 are still unaccounted for. It ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

U.S. defense system's cancellation confirmed

Japan’s National Security Council has endorsed plans to cancel the deployment of two land-based U.S. missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the country’s capability against threats from North Korea, the defense minister said Thursday.

Taro Kono said Japan will revise its missile defense program and scale up its entire defense posture.

The government will need to enter negotiations with the United States about what to do with payments and the purchase contract already made for the Aegis Ashore systems.

Kono announced the plan to scrap the systems earlier this month after it was found that the safety of one of the two planned host communities could not be ensured without a hardware redesign that would be too time-consuming and costly.

The government had approved adding the two Aegis Ashore systems in 2017.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Polls open for vote on extending Putin's rule

Polls opened in Russia on Thursday for a week-long vote on constitutional changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

The vote on the constitutional amendments, proposed by Putin in January, was initially scheduled for April 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled for July 1, with polling stations opening a week earlier and staying open for seven days to prevent crowds on the main voting day.

The amendments include a change in the constitution that would allow Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades, to run for two more six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024. The amendments have been approved by both houses of parliament and the Constitutional Court, and signed into law by Putin. He insisted they be put to voters even though it was not legally required. Many see this as an effort to put a veneer of democracy on the changes.

— Associated Press

83 reported killed by lightning in India: Lightning killed 83 people, mostly farmworkers, during thunderstorms across Bihar state in eastern India, a government official said. Many were struck as they were planting seeds in 23 of the state's 38 districts, a government statement said. Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar during monsoon rains.

Britain's Labour fires senior member in anti-Semitism row: The new leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party sacked a senior member of his policy team after she shared an article that included a reference to what he called an "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory." Keir Starmer, who won election as the party's leader earlier this year, said Rebecca Long-Bailey had been wrong to share the article. He has pledged to stamp out anti-Semitism in Labour after his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, a campaigner for Palestinian rights, was repeatedly criticized for failing to do so. Long-Bailey is a Corbyn ally.

