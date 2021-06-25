GERMANY

3 killed in knife attack; suspect shot by police

A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured five others, some seriously, in Germany’s southern city of Würzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Würzburg. His wound was not ­life-threatening, they said.

Joachim Herrmann, the top security official for the state of Bavaria, said the injured include a young boy whose father was probably among the dead.

The suspect had been in psychiatric treatment and was known to police, Herrmann said. There was no word on a motive.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks until police could step in.

— Associated Press

MALI

13 U.N. peacekeepers wounded in bombing

At least 13 U.N. peacekeepers, 12 of them from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in a car bomb attack, the U.N. mission in Mali and the German government said.

The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in Mali’s northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are active.

Three of the German soldiers were severely wounded, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement.

— Reuters

Three aid workers found dead in Ethiopia's Tigray: The medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is "horrified by the brutal murder" of three colleagues in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the latest attack on workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. A statement by the charity said two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found slain Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling. "This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few meters away, their lifeless bodies," the statement said. The charity said emergency coordinator Maria Hernandez, assistant coordinator Yohannes Halefom Reda and driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael were killed.

Police clear central Paris of protesting migrants: French police herded onto buses hundreds of migrants who 24 hours earlier had pitched tents in front of Paris City Hall to protest lack of accommodation. There were no incidents as the migrants were cleared. But Yann Manzi, co-founder of Utopia 56, which organized their action, said they would come back if no viable solution is found. About 200 tents, mainly red, had been set up Thursday, sheltering 300 people, including children, from sub-Saharan Africa.

Trial sought in 2018 Italian bridge collapse that killed 43: Prosecutors in Genoa formally requested a trial for defendants charged with multiple counts of manslaughter in the 2018 collapse of a highway bridge in the city that killed 43 people. Italian media said the prosecutors want 59 people to be tried. The defendants include some former top executives of Autostrade per l'Italia, the company managing many of Italy's highways and bridges. Genoa's Morandi Bridge broke apart during a rainstorm, sending cars and trucks plunging into a dry riverbed on the eve of Italy's biggest summer holiday, when roads are usually packed.

— From news services