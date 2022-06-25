World Digest: June 25, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures exceed 104 degrees, a record Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a blistering hot June across the Northern Hemisphere, in which heat records have fallen on every continent, Japan is the latest to swelter. On Saturday, temperatures there shot above 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time on record during the month. The excessive heat also swelled over eastern China, where 25 locations observed their hottest day on record for any month of the year, according to Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks global temperatures.

The heat is the result of an intense zone of high pressure — or heat dome — sprawled over China and curling north over Japan. Underneath a heat dome, the air is pushed downward, clearing skies and allowing the hot summer sun to beat down.

Record heat this month has extended as far north as the Arctic Circle and as far south as the Middle East. The Russian city of Norilsk, above the Arctic Circle, posted its hottest June day on record Thursday, at 89.6 degrees. In early June, AccuWeather reported that Kuwait saw temperatures as high as 127 degrees.

— Jason Samenow

16-year-old is shot, killed in West Bank

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces early Saturday in the occupied West Bank after soldiers opened fire at stone-throwing Palestinians, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that Mohammed Abdallah Hamed was wounded by Israeli gunfire near the city of Ramallah and then taken away by Israeli forces. It said that the teen died in Israeli custody and that the army was expected to release the body.

The Israeli military said soldiers had fired at a group of Palestinians who were throwing stones along a main highway. It confirmed shooting one person, but gave no further details.

Recent months have seen a rise in deadly violence in the West Bank.

— Associated Press

Iran says nuclear talks to resume soon: Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Saturday, amid a push by the European Union's top diplomat to break a months-long impasse in the negotiations. "We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord," Amirabdollahian said after a "long but positive meeting" with E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he could not speak on the status of the negotiations.

Taliban wants sanctions rolled back after earthquake: Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following Wednesday's 6.1-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. "The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans their most basic right, which is their right to life and that is through lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our assets and also giving assistance," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told Reuters. Although humanitarian aid continues to flow to Afghanistan, funds needed for longer-term development were halted when the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021 as foreign forces withdrew.

WHO says monkeypox not yet a global health emergency: The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency. A WHO emergency committee said in a statement Saturday many aspects of the outbreak were "unusual" and acknowledged that monkeypox — which is endemic in some African countries — has been neglected for years. WHO nevertheless pointed to the "emergency nature" of the outbreak and said controlling its spread requires an "intense" response.

— From news services

