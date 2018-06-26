ETHIOPIA

Eritrean officials visit for 1st time in decades

Ethiopia on Tuesday welcomed top officials from longtime rival Eritrea for peace talks in the first such visit in two decades, with Ethiopia’s prime minister declaring that the separation between the neighbors “is shattered down.”

“We have tried war and found it useless,” Abiy Ahmed said at a dinner reception for Eritrea’s foreign minister and others. The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since a border war broke out in 1998.

“We want our brothers and sisters to come here and visit us as soon as possible,” Abiy added, saying that the two countries will celebrate the Sept. 11 new year together and that Ethiopian Airlines will “soon” start flights to Eritrea’s port city of Massawa.

“This is the time for reconciliation and love,” he said.

The delegation from Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive countries, came after a surprising exchange of goodwill that began this month with a gesture to end one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts: Abiy, a reformist who took power in April, announced that Ethiopia would fully accept a 2000 deal ending the border war.

Although outright fighting stopped, the two countries have skirmished in recent years and the peace agreement has not been implemented.

Days after Ethiopia’s announcement, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki noted the “positive signals” and announced that he would send a delegation to “gauge current developments directly and in depth” and plan future steps.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Government urges U.N. to block 'illegal' oil sales

Libya’s U.N.-backed government based in Tripoli on Tuesday urged the U.N. Security Council to block what it described as “illegal” oil sales by a rival administration based in the country’s east.

The appeal comes a day after the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter and based in eastern Libya, said it handed over management of vital oil terminals to a firm controlled by the interim government in the east.

The Tripoli-based government said Hifter’s move was “an irresponsible action and a serious threat to the interests of the Libyan people.”

“We urge the Security Council and the Sanctions Committee [on Libya] to track and block any illegal sales” by the new management of the oil facilities,

it said.

The National Oil Corp., tied to the internationally recognized government, said Hifter’s army has “no legal authority” to hand over the facilities to its rival firm in Benghazi.

Hifter’s forces regained control of the vital oil crescent area in the east after a militia attacked the facilities two weeks ago, forcing the National Oil Corp. in Tripoli to suspend exports and evacuate its employees.

— Associated Press

Dutch parliament approves limited ban on burqa, niqab: The Netherlands approved a limited ban on "face-covering clothing" in public places, including Islamic veils and robes such as the burqa and niqab but not the hijab, which covers only the hair. The parliament's upper chamber voted to give the final approval. The law is described by the government as "religion-neutral" and does not go as far as similar bans in countries such as France and Belgium. The government said people still have full freedom to dress as they please, except when full facial contact is necessary — for instance, in education and health-related situations. The ban does not apply to public streets.

Macedonian president refuses to sign off on name deal: Macedonia's conservative president refused to sign off on a deal with neighboring Greece for his country to change its name to "North Macedonia," a move that will delay but probably not derail the agreement, which was ratified by Macedonia's parliament last week. Under the constitution, President Gjorge Ivanov can no longer block the deal if lawmakers meet and approve it a second time. Ivanov said the agreement, meant to resolve a decades-old dispute, is unconstitutional.

Mexican candidate, 4 others killed in ambush: A state assembly candidate in southern Mexico has been killed in an ambush of his vehicle, his party and state officials said. He was the 19th candidate killed in the ongoing nationwide election campaign. An additional 29 people who were planning to run also have been killed. Presidential front-runner Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a tweet saying Emigdio López Avendaño and four others died in the attack.

Van slams into Dutch paper's headquarters: A man rammed a van into the Amsterdam headquarters of one of the Netherlands's major newspapers before setting the vehicle alight, an attack that the prime minister called "a slap in the face of a free press." No one was injured in the predawn attack on De Telegraaf. Authorities said they have offered to beef up security for De Telegraaf and four other media companies that "regularly report on organized crime." It was the second attack on a Dutch media outlet in as many weeks. Panorama's office was hit last week with an antitank weapon.

— From news services