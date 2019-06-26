FRANCE

No sign of foul play in Notre Dame fire

A preliminary investigation found no evidence to suggest that a fire that gutted large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal, the prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

The prosecutor said in a statement that several hypotheses on the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system and a smoldering cigarette — to be investigated in a new probe.

The prosecutor’s office announced the opening of a judicial investigation led by three judges for “involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation” of security rules or simple imprudence.

The 13th-century cathedral was under renovation at the time of the fire, which tore through the roof, destroying the spire and vast sections of the interior.

Workers are now cutting down the 50,000 tubes of scaffolding erected for the initial, pre-fire renovation. The tubes reached a temperature of more than 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit during the fire, according to a statement Wednesday by the Notre Dame Foundation.

— Associated Press

HONG KONG

Protesters seek G-20 pressure on China

Protesters in Hong Kong sought Wednesday to rally nations to their side at the upcoming Group of 20 summit, hoping to spur international pressure on China over a proposal to allow extraditions to the mainland.

The appeals for leaders to confront China at the G-20 summit is likely to further anger Beijing amid Chinese claims that foreign meddling is helping stoke the Hong Kong protests.

Beijing has said that its leaders will not discuss the bill during the summit, which begins Friday in Osaka, Japan.

Protesters surrounded police headquarters in Hong Kong on Wednesday in another public display of frustration. Earlier, hundreds had moved through the streets to stop at consulates, including the United States’, to deliver letters calling for foreign governments to address their concerns at the annual summit.

Many believe the bill, which has been tabled but not withdrawn, would be a blow to the “one country, two systems” framework enacted when Hong Kong was handed back from Britain to China in 1997.

— Timothy McLaughlin

ETHIOPIA

37 killed in attack that followed coup attempt

Thirty-seven people were killed in an attack Sunday in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, the governor said Wednesday.

Benishangul-Gumuz borders the Amhara region, where authorities foiled an attempt to oust the regional government Saturday. Three officials, including the region’s president, were killed in that attack.

Ashadli Hassen, governor of Benishangul-Gumuz, said the attack on villages in his region’s Metakal zone was carried out before dawn Sunday by armed men believed to be followers of the army general who attempted the coup in Amhara.

The attackers returned to Amhara after the assault in which 18 were wounded, he said.

Authorities said Monday the general who led the attempted coup was killed in a firefight.

An internet shutdown remains in force following Saturday’s violence, which included the assassination of the national army chief by his bodyguard in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered a crackdown in which hundreds are believed to be in detention. The unrest is the latest challenge to Abiy, who was elected last year as reformist.

— Associated Press

Leftist government to take reins in Denmark: Denmark will become the third Nordic country this year to form a leftist government after Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen agreed to terms for a one-party minority government. While the new government is unlikely to fundamentally change Danish economic policy, Frederiksen, who at 41 becomes Denmark's youngest prime minister, has vowed to increase welfare spending after years of austerity. Denmark's June 5 elections showed clear support for leftist parties led by Frederiksen's, which won a majority, prompting center-right Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to resign. Social Democratic parties also have come to power this year in Finland and Sweden.

Labour lawmaker readmitted after anti-Semitism remark: Britain's Labour opposition has readmitted a lawmaker who was suspended for suggesting the party had been "too apologetic" about anti-Semitism. Chris Williamson, 62, a close ally of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, was suspended after making the comments in February. A Labour party official said Williamson was given a formal warning and allowed back in after an investigation by a panel advised by an independent barrister. The Jewish Labour Movement blasted the decision. "How dare the Labour party deny it is institutionally racist against Jews when it decides to take no action against Chris Williamson?" said its chair, Mike Katz.

Blast leaves 12 injured in Vienna: A suspected gas explosion blew a gaping hole in a building in central Vienna, injuring at least 12 people, two of them seriously, police said. The explosion occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the center of the Austrian capital. Videos and pictures of the scene posted online showed a huge hole in the front of a building and a debris-covered street. Officers cordoned off streets around the scene of the incident as they searched for further victims.

— From news services