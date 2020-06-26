“It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow,” Sturgeon said. She said police were still investigating and urged the public to avoid speculation.

“The police have just confirmed that at this stage they are not treating this as a terrorist incident,” she said. “But of course, there are still details yet to be determined.”

Sturgeon said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had expressed his concern and sympathies.

Steve Johnson, assistant chief constable at Police Scotland, said that officers were on the scene within two minutes of reports of an incident at 12:50 p.m. and that armed police arrived shortly afterward. No other suspects were being sought.

— Associated Press

Irish coalition deal approved to end deadlock: Ireland's two dominant center-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin is set to be elected prime minister Saturday, replacing Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar, in a deal that for the first time unites the two rival parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence a century ago. Varadkar is due to return to the prime minister's office halfway through the five-year term under a novel rotation agreement.

Pakistan grounds 262 pilots for dodging exams: Pakistan is grounding 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging exams after an inquiry into pilots' qualifications, the aviation minister said. The inquiry was spurred by the preliminary report on an airliner crash in Karachi last month that killed 97 people. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said authorities had for years been investigating collusion between pilots and civil aviation officials to get around examinations. He said all the pilots were accused of having someone else take one or more exams for them, and sometimes even all eight required for an airline pilot's license.

Teen sentenced for pushing child off London museum: A mentally ill 18-year-old who was said to have smiled after pushing a 6-year-old boy off the 10th-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery last August will spend at least 15 years in custody for attempted murder, and may never be released, a judge said. Jonty Bravery of west London admitted in December that he hurled the boy off the balcony. The French child survived the 100-foot fall but suffered catastrophic injuries.

— From news services

