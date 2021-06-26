ETHIOPIA

U.S. says 900,000 face starvation in Tigray

The United States estimates that up to 900,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region now face famine conditions amid a deadly conflict.

The hunger crisis in Tigray is the world’s worst in a decade, and the new famine findings are “terrifying,” said Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, adding that millions more people are at risk.

The new estimate more than doubles the warning issued earlier this month by the United Nations and aid groups that more than 350,000 people face famine conditions in Tigray.

Even as scattered reports emerge of people starving to death, the real number of people facing famine conditions is unknown because active fighting and access restrictions keep aid workers from reaching all parts of the region of 6 million people.

— Associated Press

UNITED KINGDOM

Health minister resigns over embrace

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced his resignation after the Sun newspaper published a photograph of him passionately embracing his aide and former university friend, Gina Coladangelo, apparently inside the Department of Health’s headquarters last month.

Hancock apologized on Friday and acknowledged that his actions violated social distancing rules that were in place at the time.

“Those of us who have made these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I’ve got to resign,” Hancock said in a subsequent video posted on social media on Saturday.

— Antonia Noori Farzan

China says no strings attached to vaccine shipments: China's Foreign Ministry said it provides vaccines to other countries with no political conditions attached, responding to a story by the Associated Press saying China pressured Ukraine into withdrawing from a multicountry statement on human rights in China's Xinjiang region by threatening to withhold a coronavirus vaccine shipment. The AP, citing diplomats from two Western countries, reported that Ukraine had pulled its name from the statement Thursday after China warned it would block a planned shipment of at least 500,000 doses of vaccines unless it did so. The diplomats spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. China's written response to AP did not directly address the specific charge, but said, "China's provision of vaccines and anti-epidemic materials to other countries is not meant to gain benefits from other countries and there isn't any geopolitical purpose nor any political conditions attached."

Suspect in knife attack in Germany held for evaluation: The suspect in a knife attack in southern Germany that left three women dead was ordered kept in custody on suspicion of murder, while authorities puzzled over a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine whether he was radicalized. The attack started late Friday afternoon when the suspect walked into a store in Würzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, regional police chief Gerhard Kallert said. The 24-year-old Somali was surrounded and confronted by other shoppers and then stopped with a shot to the leg by police and arrested.

Palestinian Authority confronts protesters: The Palestinian Authority on Saturday deployed security forces to confront protesters who took to the streets of Ramallah in the West Bank after one of President Mahmoud Abbas's biggest critics died in custody. Nizar Banat had been arrested by PA forces who broke into a relative's house where he was staying in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him, according to Banat's family. Banat's death has sparked three days of protests in the occupied West Bank and calls from the international community for an inquiry.

— From news services