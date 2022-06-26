World Digest: June 26, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Family, friends mourn slain British journalist Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gathered at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, friends and relatives paid their final respects to British journalist Dom Phillips, killed in the Brazilian Amazon while researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest. “First of all, I would like to express my eternal gratitude to the Indigenous peoples, who are with us as loyal guardians of life, justice and our forests,” Phillips’s wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said at the cemetery entrance. “Today, Dom will be cremated in Brazil, the country he loved, his chosen home. Today is a day of mourning.”

Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, were killed June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai River, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. Three fishermen from nearby riverine communities were arrested. Two of them confessed to the murders, according to police.

The region has seen a long conflict between Indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game. Pereira, who was an official in Brazil’s Indigenous affairs bureau, fought these invasions for years and had received multiple threats for his work.

Phillips wrote about Brazil for 15 years, first covering the oil industry for Platts, later freelancing for The Washington Post and the New York Times and then regularly contributing to the Guardian. He was versatile but gravitated toward features about the environment as it became his passion.

— Associated Press

20 dead in nightclub; police probing cause

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday.

It is unclear what caused the deaths of the young people, who reportedly were attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

“At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death,” said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries,” Manana added.

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early Sunday.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.

— Associated Press

6 police officers die in shootout in Mexico: Six police officers were killed in a shootout in northern Mexico in which they were outnumbered by assailants, officials in the state of Nuevo Leon said. The attackers wielded high-caliber guns and rode aboard 10 armored trucks in the 3 a.m. ambush on Sunday close to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Nuevo Leon Public Security Ministry said. Four other officers were injured and receiving medical attention, the ministry said. Mexico is plagued by a high murder rate and entrenched gang violence. Average annual homicide totals are on track to be the highest since Mexico began keeping records.

Police prevent Istanbul Pride parade from going ahead: Turkish police blocked hundreds of people from gathering for Istanbul's annual Pride parade and detained dozens after local authorities banned the march again this year. Thousands of people used to attend Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue, but in recent years the government — led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted party — has toughened its stance on LGBTQ freedom. Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread.

1 dead, 1 missing, scores rescued in Philippine ferry fire: An inter-island ferry with 165 passengers and crew members caught fire off a central Philippine province, leaving one dead and another missing while the rest were rescued, the coast guard said. The ferry, which was carrying eight crew members and 157 passengers, including 15 children, was en route to the eastern province of Leyte from Bohol province. Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.

— From news services

