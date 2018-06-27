CHEMICAL WEAPONS

OPCW wins mandate to assign blame in attacks

Member nations of the global chemical weapons watchdog voted Wednesday to give the organization the authority to apportion blame for illegal attacks, expanding its powers after a bitter dispute pitting Britain and its Western allies against Russia and Syria.

An 82-to-24 vote provided the two-thirds majority needed to enlarge the purview of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The OPCW was created to implement a 1997 treaty that banned chemical weapons, but it lacked a mandate to name the parties it found responsible for using them.

Many participating nations saw that as a senseless hamstring, especially after chemical attacks in Syria. Russia opposed adding a new license to the agency’s portfolio, saying that was a decision for the United Nations.

The office of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the OPCW “will immediately start work to help identify

those responsible for chemical attacks in Syria.”

— Associated Press

POLAND

Government relents on disputed Holocaust law

Poland suddenly backtracked Wednesday on a disputed Holocaust speech law, scrapping the threat of prison for attributing Nazi crimes to the Polish nation.

The original law, passed five months earlier, supposedly had been aimed at defending the country’s “good name” — but mostly had the opposite effect. There were widespread suspicions that the true intent was to suppress free inquiry into a complex past.

Amendments to the law passed 388 to 25 in the lower house of Parliament with five abstentions. The Senate also approved them.

The original version of the law had called for prison terms of up to three years for falsely and intentionally accusing the Polish nation of Holocaust crimes actually committed by Nazi Germany.

The law sparked a major diplomatic crisis with Israel, where Holocaust survivors and politicians viewed it as an attempt to whitewash the episodes of Polish violence against Jews during and after World War II. The United States warned it would harm Poland’s “strategic” ties. Ukraine was opposed, too.

The strained ties with those three allies deepened Poland’s international isolation, given already strained ties with the European Union over a judicial overhaul seen as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

— Associated Press

MALTA

Migrant rescue ship docks, ending odyssey

A humanitarian rescue ship blocked at sea for nearly a week as European nations quibbled over its fate arrived in Malta on Wednesday to disembark 234 migrants, ending Europe’s second impasse in recent weeks over the fate of people saved at sea amid political resistance to their welcome.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced earlier that the ship would be allowed safe haven in Malta after seven other nations also agreed to take in those deemed eligible for refugee status. He also said that the ship, operated by the German aid group Mission Lifeline, would be impounded and the crew placed under investigation for allegedly operating illegally.

The standoff came ahead of a European Union summit at which Italy will propose a new system for distributing migrants more evenly among E.U. nations.

Earlier this month, Italy and Malta refused port to a French humanitarian ship, forcing about 630 migrants to travel an additional 900 miles to Spain.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Nigerian weekend clashes tops 200: More than 200 people were killed in weekend violence in Nigeria's Plateau state, its governor said. The latest death toll, up from the previous figure of 86, makes this one of the bloodiest incidents this year in escalating communal clashes across Nigeria's hinterland states. Such attacks are broadly attributed to a decades-old cycle of conflict between farmers and semi-nomadic herders vying for arable land.

— From news services