ISRAEL

Prince William makes historic Jerusalem visit

The historic visit of Britain’s Prince William to the Middle East took a spiritual turn Thursday as the royal visitor toured the holy sites of the world’s three main monotheistic religions, after laying flowers on the grave of his great-grandmother Princess Alice of Battenberg in Jerusalem.

The five-day trip to the region, which included a two-day stop in Jordan, was the first official visit by a member of the British royal family in 70 years.

The prince also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

In one of his rare addresses on the trip, William called for both sides to find a place for peace. “This region has a complicated and tragic history.

In the past century, the people of the Middle East have suffered great sadness and loss,” William said at a reception Wednesday at the British Consulate in Jerusalem. “Never has hope and reconciliation been more needed. I know I share a desire with all of you, and with your neighbors, for a just and lasting peace.”

Though it was touted as a purely ceremonial trip, the political situation was hard to avoid. Some Israelis were upset that the itinerary in Jerusalem was billed as part of a visit to the “occupied Palestinian territories.”

— Ruth Eglash

BRITAIN

Report: U.K. tolerated U.S. post-9/11 torture

British intelligence officers did not do enough to stop the “inexcusable” treatment of detainees by the United States following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, according to a parliamentary report released Thursday.

The British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, which spent three years investigating Britain’s role in torture and rendition, determined that while there was “no smoking gun” indicating that intelligence agencies deliberately overlooked reports of mistreatment as a matter of “institutional policy,” it was “beyond doubt” that the British agencies were aware the United States was mistreating detainees and that “more could have been done” by the government, then led by Tony Blair, to try to influence U.S. behavior.

The committee documented 232 cases in which British officers continued to supply intelligence to its allies when they “knew or suspected mistreatment.”

In 198 cases, British agencies received intelligence from allies obtained from detainees they knew or should have suspected were being mistreated, the report said.

The committee didn’t find evidence of British officers “directly” physically mistreating detainees, but identified 13 incidents in which officers saw a detainee being mistreated.

— Karla Adam

VATICAN

Pope Francis names

14 new cardinals

Pope Francis gave the Catholic Church 14 new cardinals Thursday, exhorting them to resist any temptation toward haughtiness and instead embrace “the greatest promotion” they could hope to obtain: tending to those neglected or cast aside by society.

Among the new cardinals were churchmen from Peru, Madagascar and Japan, which has a tiny minority of Catholics. With Thursday’s ceremony, there are now 226 cardinals worldwide, 74 of them named by Francis during his papacy.

In his homily Francis advised the cardinals to avoid the “quest of honors, jealousy, envy, intrigue, accommodation and compromise.”

— Associated Press

Ebola on countdown in Congo: Congo's health ministry said Thursday that the countdown toward the end of its latest Ebola outbreak has begun, as all people who were in contact with the last confirmed case have passed the 21-day incubation period with no sign of the virus. The outbreak's end can be declared when two incubation periods, or 42 days, pass without any new confirmed cases. There have been 38 confirmed Ebola cases, with 14 deaths, since the outbreak was declared in early May.

Israeli man convicted of bomb threats: An Israeli court on Thursday convicted a Jewish Israeli man for making a string of bomb threats last year targeting U.S. Jewish community centers, airlines and shopping malls. The Tel Aviv district court did not identify the man because he was a teen when he committed the crimes. But a separate U.S. indictment has identified him as Michael Ron David Kadar, a dual American-Israeli citizen. Police said Kadar, 19, used technology to mask the origin of his communications to synagogues and public venues.

Relative of lost sub crew protest: Relatives of the 44 crew members who vanished with an Argentine submarine chained themselves to the fence in front of the presidential offices Thursday to demand more efforts to locate the vessel. The relatives complain that the government has been too slow to contract a private company to continue the search for the ARA San Juan, which disappeared Nov. 15 in the south Atlantic Ocean. Four people had chained themselves to the fence outside the Casa Rosada on Thursday, and they were supported by about a dozen other relatives.

9 dead in truck fire in Nigeria: Nigerian officials said nine people were killed when an oil-carrying tanker truck crashed and burst into flames on a bridge in Lagos on Thursday. It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

— From news reports