SAUDI ARABIA

Women's rights activists released

Two Saudi women’s rights campaigners have been released from prison, three years after a sweeping crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeting female activists who had peacefully advocated for greater freedoms, rights groups said Sunday.

It now appears that all the women’s rights activists detained in the 2018 sweep have now been released from prison, although the status of one woman remains unclear.

The London-based ALQST rights group, which primarily focuses on Saudi Arabia, said the two women — Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sada — were released sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. Human Rights Watch also confirmed their release.

The women had been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended.

They had been vocal critics of Saudi Arabia’s male guardian-ship laws, which gave husbands, fathers and in some cases a woman’s own son control over her ability to obtain a passport and travel.

They had also advocated for the right of women to drive. Both restrictions have since been lifted.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Classified documents found at bus stop

Classified documents from Britain’s defense ministry containing details about a British warship and Russia’s potential reaction to its passage through the Black Sea have been found at a bus stop in southern England, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The BBC said the documents, almost 50 pages in all, were found “in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning” by a member of the public who wanted to remain anonymous.

The Ministry of Defense said it had been informed last week of “an incident in which sensitive defense papers were recovered by a member of the public.”

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked the British government on social media channel Telegram, saying: “London has used a number of lies to cover up the latest provocation. 007 (James Bond) is no longer the same.”

“And now a riddle-like question for the British parliament, why do we need ‘Russian hackers’ if there are British bus stops?”

— Reuters

India says drones used in air-base attack: Indian officials said Sunday that they suspect explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region of Kashmir, calling it the first such incident of its kind in India. Dilbagh Singh, the region's police director-general, told the private news channel New Delhi Television that "drones with payload were used in both the blasts." Singh called the attack an act of terrorism. Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the explosions, according to a military officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Apple Daily writer arrested in Hong Kong: An editorial writer of the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport on Sunday night while attempting to leave the city, local media reported. Local newspaper South China Morning Post and online news outlet Citizen News cited unidentified sources stating that editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security.

— From news services