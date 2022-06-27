World Digest: June 27, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Oslo shooting suspect jailed, refuses to talk Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The suspect in a deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in Norway’s capital, which authorities are treating as an Islamist attack, was ordered held Monday in pretrial detention for four weeks — two in solitary confinement. He continued to refuse to be questioned. Zaniar Matapour, a 43-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after the predawn shooting in Oslo’s nightlife district on Saturday and was held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in what authorities called an “Islamist terror act.”

Matapour came to Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, according to local media.

The gunman opened fire at three locations, including outside a popular gay bar. Police investigators have said it is too early to say whether the attacker targeted the LGBTQ community.

The Norwegian Police Security Service, or PST, said earlier that it first became aware of the suspect in 2015. It had talked to Matapour in May because he had shown interest in demonstrations and activities perceived as insulting to Islam. It said it concluded that “he did not have violent intentions.”

The PST also said he had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues.

Paris attack defendant pleads for leniency

The only surviving suspected member of the Islamic State attack team that terrorized Paris in 2015 pleaded for leniency Monday in his final appearance in court, acknowledging “mistakes” but declaring: “I’m not a murderer.”

Salah Abdeslam is a leading suspect in France’s worst peacetime attacks, which occurred Nov. 13, 2015, and killed 130 people. He is on trial with 19 other men on suspicion of playing critical roles in the Islamic State’s massacres in a Paris music hall, cafes and a stadium.

In closing arguments earlier this month, prosecutors urged a life sentence without a possibility of parole for Abdeslam. A verdict is expected Wednesday.

Abdeslam apologized to the victims and their families on Monday, saying his remorse and sorrow for the attacks is heartfelt.

“Who can make an insincere apology for so much suffering?” Abdeslam said. He acknowledged that he has made mistakes but declared: “I am not a murderer, I am not a killer.”

He told the court that he was a last-minute add-on to the group and had “renounced” his mission to detonate his explosives-packed vest in a bar in Paris that night as his brother and other extremists fanned out in the capital mounting parallel attacks.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka stops fuel supply to nonessential services: Sri Lanka will shut schools and allow fuel supplies only to services deemed essential, such as health, trains and buses, for two weeks starting Tuesday, a spokesman for the cabinet said, in a desperate bid to deal with a severe shortage. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis, with foreign exchange reserves at a record low and the island struggling to pay for essential imports of food, medicine and, most critically, fuel.

Pakistani court sentences militant tied to Mumbai attacks: Pakistan sentenced one of the militants linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks to 15 years in prison for terrorism financing unrelated to the assaults, according to court documents viewed by the Associated Press. Sajid Majeed Mir, 43, was arrested in 2020 and sentenced in May, according to the documents, but Pakistan did not disclose this. He was sought by the FBI in the 2008 attacks in India, which killed 166 people, including six Americans. Mir was a member of a charity set up by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group suspected in the Mumbai attacks.

Gas leak in Jordan kills 13, sickens about 250: A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship in Jordan's port of Aqaba dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed at least 13 people and sickened about 250, authorities said. The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured. Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea.

Ethiopia denies executing Sudanese soldiers, civilian: Ethiopia denied Sudan's accusation that the Ethiopian army had captured and executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, instead blaming the killings on a local militia. Skirmishes between the neighboring nations have erupted in recent years over the contested al-Fashqa border region. Sudan's Foreign Ministry said the men were seized on Sudanese territory last week and taken into Ethiopia, where they were killed. Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry attributed the deaths to a skirmish between Sudanese troops and a militia.

