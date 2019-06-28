EUROPE

France breaks heat record; 2 die in Spain

France on Friday registered its highest temperature since records began, as the death toll rose in a heat wave suffocating much of Europe.

The mercury hit 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 Fahrenheit) in Gallargues-le-Montueux, in the southern region of Provence, weather forecaster Météo-France said, nearly two degrees above the previous high of 44.1 C (111.3F) recorded in August 2003.

Twelve towns in southern France saw new all-time highs Friday, and three experienced temperatures above 45C (113F), it said. The unusually high temperatures are forecast to last until early next week.

In Spain, where the temperature peaked above 43C (109.4F) for a second day, wildfires raged over 23 square miles in the northeastern province of Tarragona.

In Valladolid, northwest of Madrid, a man of 93 collapsed and died because of the heat, police said. Farther south, near Cordoba, a 17-year-old died of heat-related effects after jumping into a pool to cool off.

Several other deaths have been reported across the continent during the heat wave.

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

U.S. places sanctions on Maduro's son

The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions on the son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a move to increase pressure on family members of top officials backing the socialist leader and suspected of corruption.

The Treasury Department action freezes any U.S. assets of Nicolás Maduro Jr., 29, and bars Americans from doing business with him. “Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

After his father was elected president in 2013, Maduro Jr. was named to lead a new corps of inspectors of the presidency, fueling allegations of nepotism. He is also a member of Maduro’s Constituent Assembly.

— Associated Press

South America, Europe reach trade deal: South America's Mercosur trade bloc struck a "strategic association" trade deal with the European Union after two decades of negotiations, the two sides announced. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the pact with the group made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay as "a historical moment." Juncker said the deal would remove most tariffs on E.U. exports to Mercosur, saving more than $4.5 billion worth of duties each year. The deal must be ratified by the legislatures of all the countries involved.

Missing Dutch girl found; American arrested: Dutch police said they have found a missing 12-year-old girl, apparently uninjured, and arrested a 50-year-old American. Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after the girl failed to return home from school in Rotterdam. On Friday, police released photos of a man they said was suspected in her disappearance. Hours later, police tweeted that the girl and the man, whose identity wasn't released, had been found together in a hotel in the city.

5 killed in Philippines attack: Two suspected Muslim militant suicide attackers detonated bombs in an army camp in the southern Philippines, killing three soldiers, two civilians and themselves, military officials said. Twelve other soldiers were wounded in the attack by suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen in Sulu province, officials said.

— From news services