The gas storage area sits near what analysts describe as Iran’s Khojir missile facility. The explosion appears to have struck a facility for the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group, which makes solid-propellant rockets, said Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, Calif.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies identified Khojir as the “site of numerous tunnels, some suspected of use for arms assembly.” Large industrial buildings at the site visible from satellite photographs also suggest missile assembly being conducted there.

— Associated Press

UNITED KINGDOM

Terrorism suspect charged with murder

British counterterrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing attack in an English park that killed three men a week ago.

British prosecutors authorized the charges filed Saturday against Khairi Saadallah, of Reading. The attack happened June 20 at Forbury Gardens park in Reading.

The three victims were identified by police as James Furlong, 36; David Wails, 49; and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39. Three other people also were wounded and have since been released from the hospital.

Police declared the stabbings as a terrorist incident the day after the attack, but they have not said what they think the motive was.

— Associated Press

Islamist militants attack town near gas center in Mozambique: Suspected Islamist insurgents reportedly attacked a town in the north of Mozambique, near billion-dollar gas projects. Reuters, citing unnamed security sources, said that the attack, the latest on the strategically important town of Mocimboa da Praia, 40 miles south of the gas projects, was "very violent" and that the country's defense and security forces had suffered a number of casualties.

Human rights workers die in Kabul bombing: A bomb exploded in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing two employees of the country's human rights commission, the organization said in a statement. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said the employees' car was targeted for attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the violence.

Centrist takes prime minister office in Ireland: Centrist politician Micheál Martin has become Ireland's new prime minister, fusing two longtime rival parties into a coalition four months after an election that upended the status quo. The deal will see Martin's Fianna Fail govern with Fine Gael — the party of outgoing leader Leo Varadkar — and with the smaller Green Party. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, bitter opponents whose roots lie in opposing sides of the civil war that followed Ireland's independence from the United Kingdom, have never before formed a government together.

Hong Kong police ban annual July 1 march: The organizers of a popular July 1 march marking Hong Kong's handover from colonial power Britain to China say police have banned the event from going ahead. This is the first time in 17 years that the march, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, will not take place. Police cited social distancing measures as one of the reasons for the ban — a repeat of last month's cancellation of the June 4 commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

— From news services

