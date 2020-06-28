“The channel appeals to Jews with Christian content,” he wrote. “Its original request,” Biton said, stated that it was a “station targeting the Christian population.”

The decision was first reported by the Haaretz daily newspaper.

Most Jews view any effort to convert them to Christianity as deeply offensive, a legacy of centuries of persecution and forced conversion at the hands of Christian rulers.

When God TV reached its seven-year contract with Israel’s main cable provider earlier this year, it presented itself as producing content for Christians.

But in a video message that was later taken down, God TV chief executive Ward Simpson suggested that its real aim was to persuade Jews to accept Jesus as their messiah.

“God has supernaturally opened the door for us to take the Gospel of Jesus into the homes and lives and hearts of his Jewish people,” Simpson said in the video.

In a subsequent video, Simpson apologized for any offense his remarks may have caused.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Report: Missile hit near convoy of ex-premier

A missile exploded earlier this month near the convoy of former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri while he visited a mountainous area in the eastern Bekaa Valley, a Saudi-owned TV station reported Sunday.

Hariri’s office said in a statement that most of the report carried by al-Hadath TV was “generally correct.” The blast reportedly happened about 500 yards from Hariri’s motorcade on June 17.

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, had resigned in October amid nationwide protests over the ruling elite, whom demonstrators blame for decades of corruption and mismanagement.

Al-Hadath TV reported that the explosion occurred as Hariri’s convoy was returning to Beirut.

The report said security forces searched the area and found the remains of a missile. It added that an investigation was underway to determine whether the missile was fired from a drone or from the ground, as well as to determine the type of missile.

Hariri typically moves around Lebanon with tight security. His father, former prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri, was assassinated in 2005 in a truck bombing in Beirut that killed 21 others.

A U.N.-backed tribunal has indicted members of the militant Shiite Hezbollah group in the killing.

— Associated Press

Roadside bomb kills 6 civilians in Afghanistan: A roadside bomb killed at least six Afghan civilians, including two children, in the southern Helmand province, an official said. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, which happened in the Washer district, said a spokesman for Helmand's governor, who blamed the Taliban for the attack. Afghanistan has experienced a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State, which is fighting the Taliban and the Kabul government.

Israeli court orders release of anti-Netanyahu activist: A court in Israel ordered the release of a former air force general and leading critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from jail a day after hundreds of people protested outside the Israeli leader's residence calling for retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel to be freed. Haskel has demanded that Netanyahu step down while facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He and several others were detained Friday in what police said was an "illegal" demonstration because the protesters blocked roads.

